ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Shark Tank' contestant goes down on one knee to win over investors — walks away with $600,000 deal

Lubetzky was the first to drop out but then came back as he was impressed by the entrepreneur.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the founder of Do Amore making his pitch and Lori's reaction (Cover image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshots showing the founder of Do Amore making his pitch and Lori's reaction (Cover image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

There are a lot of ways in which entrepreneurs try to woo "Shark Tank" investors, but getting down on one knee to win their approval was unheard of. This stunt was pulled off by the founder of Do Amore, Krish Himmatramka. He pitched ethically sourced diamond jewelry and had a mission to ensure access to clean water in developing countries. While most Sharks didn't fall for the charm, guest shark Daniel Lubetzky saw potential in the company and sealed a $600,000 deal. 

Screenshot showing the entrepreneur making his pitch (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing the entrepreneur making his pitch (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

Himmatramka entered the Tank seeking $600,000 for 10% equity in his company. He explained that 'Do Amore' means “I give with love” in Latin, and his company is a jewelry business with a heart. He shared that a portion of its profits goes to creating access to clean water in developing nations, and each customer can manually track where the donation goes with pictures and all the details provided on the company website. Himmatramka added that his mission is two-fold. The first goal is to use ethically sourced diamonds and recycled metals to make engagement rings and uplift the communities in need.

Screenshot showing the entrepreneur making a proposal (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing the entrepreneur making a proposal (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

While the pitch was impressive, the company's numbers were solid as well. Himmatramka explained that the company had $8.3 million in the year prior to filming, and in the current year, it was projected to do over $11 million. Despite his good intentions, the Sharks were skeptical that people would buy the product only to support the mission. Lubetzky went out first as it wasn't his sector. Mark Cuban followed suit as he saw the business as vulnerable to competitors.

Screenshot showing Cuban talking to the entrepreneur (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing Cuban talking to the entrepreneur (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

Barbara Corcoran went out as she felt she wasn’t the right person for the job at all. This left Himmatramka with only Kevin O'Leary and Lori Greiner. Mr. Wonderful made the first move with a rather complicated offer. "The valuation is insane but, here's my offer. I'll take the 6% basically as a tip but I'm going to put a royalty on this deal," he said, before adding, "I'll give you the $600,000, I make three times that on a royalty of a hundred dollars a transaction and I put you into my network of La Moore and we try and sell more of this."

Screenshot showing O'Leary making an offer (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing O'Leary making an offer (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

With this, Greiner dropped out, as she thought O'Leary's offer was much better than what she had in mind. Seeing Himmatramka hesitate, Lubetzky jumped back in, as he was well impressed by the entrepreneur. As he offered $600,000 for 15% equity, the guest Shark went down on one knee in front of Himmatramka. 

Screenshot showing Lubetsky getting down on one knee (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing Lubetzky getting down on one knee (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

Himmatramka attempted to counter for 12%, saying, "I promise you, I will make it a success. Daniel, I know all of you all work hard, I promise you to literally help solve the water problem." Seeing the entrepreneur try so hard to get a deal with Lubetzky, O'Leary decided to drop out. To make the offer more convincing, Lubetzky promised to donate 3% of his cut to a charity of the company's choice. With his Himmatramka accepted the $600,000 deal. 

 

According to "Shark Tank Recap," Do Amore is still in business, and they have expanded their offering on their website as well.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' contestant goes down on one knee to win over investors — walks away with $600,000 deal
NEWS
'Shark Tank' contestant goes down on one knee to win over investors — walks away with $600,000 deal
Lubetzky was the first to drop out but then came back as he was impressed by the entrepreneur.
5 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says she has 'trouble breathing' after expert revealed the value of her artwork
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says she has 'trouble breathing' after expert revealed the value of her artwork
The appraiser took the guest's breath away as she was expecting to get much less for it.
6 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on $40,000 after failing to solve easy bonus round puzzle
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on $40,000 after failing to solve easy bonus round puzzle
The show got close to hitting the record of the longest Bonus Round losing streak.
7 hours ago
Kellie Pickler almost lost her balance on 'Celebrity Family Feud' and Steve Harvey's reaction said it all
NEWS
Kellie Pickler almost lost her balance on 'Celebrity Family Feud' and Steve Harvey's reaction said it all
She continued to be hyperactive throughout the game even with her answers.
9 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants get four offers worth $1 million each and they knew exactly whom to pick
NEWS
'Shark Tank' contestants get four offers worth $1 million each and they knew exactly whom to pick
With four offers on the table, the founders of Bucket Golf smartly got a deal that they wanted.
11 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans have a major complaint about host Ryan Seacrest and we totally get why
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans have a major complaint about host Ryan Seacrest and we totally get why
Fans took to Reddit to discuss if the show has gotten a little too social for its style.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offered $70,000 for a Hot Wheels toy and the deal still fell apart
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offered $70,000 for a Hot Wheels toy and the deal still fell apart
When the Holy Grail toy came up to Harrison's table, he wasn't willing to let it go.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founder whose pitch was about an edible paint
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founder whose pitch was about an edible paint
The founder of 'Noshi Food Paint' was down to the last shark for a deal.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' player surprises everyone by doing a cartwheel on stage after winning $25,000
NEWS
'Price is Right' player surprises everyone by doing a cartwheel on stage after winning $25,000
Ashia who won $25,000 executed an epic celebration after her win in the "To The Penny" game.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $30,000 for a coin and it still wasn't enough for the seller
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $30,000 for a coin and it still wasn't enough for the seller
Harrison was offering more than he usually does but the seller was also adamant.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a whopping 6-figure appraisal for his childhood birthday gift
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a whopping 6-figure appraisal for his childhood birthday gift
It turned out that the gift came from one of the greatest American sculptors in history.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gets an astounding appraisal for his $400 box of toy soldiers
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gets an astounding appraisal for his $400 box of toy soldiers
The guest who got the collection at an auction was shocked to find out its true value.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest starts tearing up after expert revealed the value of her storage cabinet
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest starts tearing up after expert revealed the value of her storage cabinet
The guest who paid $15 for the storage cabinet was pleasantly surprised in the end.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants get the judges to wear wigs before making them fight for a deal
NEWS
'Shark Tank' contestants get the judges to wear wigs before making them fight for a deal
The men of Shark Tank looked as dashing as ever in their red wigs from 'How to be a Redhead'.
4 days ago
WWE legend Mick Foley showed up on 'Pawn Stars' to authenticate his own mask and t-shirt
NEWS
WWE legend Mick Foley showed up on 'Pawn Stars' to authenticate his own mask and t-shirt
It was a dream come true for many in the Pawn Shop to see the great WWE wrestler.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant scares Steve Harvey so much that he can't even make eye contact
NEWS
'Family Feud' contestant scares Steve Harvey so much that he can't even make eye contact
This was a rare occasion on which contestants made Harvey nervous on his show.
4 days ago
Ryan Seacrest falling repeatedly during 'Wheel of Fortune' left the viewers quite concerned
NEWS
Ryan Seacrest falling repeatedly during 'Wheel of Fortune' left the viewers quite concerned
Fans are now getting concerned as the "accident-prone" host can't seem to find his balance.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to mom and daughter duo who pitched their fitness board
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to mom and daughter duo who pitched their fitness board
Greiner put her foot down to get a deal with "Simply Fit Board" and it all worked out in the end.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant catches Steve Harvey off guard with her unexpected 'lips' answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' contestant catches Steve Harvey off guard with her unexpected 'lips' answer
Turns out Steve Harvey is quite sensitive about some of his facial features.
5 days ago
Costco shopper reveals three Kirkland products you should avoid and he has a good reasons for it
COSTCO
Costco shopper reveals three Kirkland products you should avoid and he has a good reasons for it
The TikTok creator exposed the political links of suppliers and manufacturers of these products.
6 days ago