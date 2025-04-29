ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Price is Right' contestant wins a car after spending three long days waiting for her big chance

The contestant was on a roll once she did get on the stage after a long wait.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant hugging Drew Carey and running towards car (Cover image source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant hugging Drew Carey and running towards car (Cover image source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)

While getting through Bidder's Row on "The Price Is Right" appears to be simple when episodes are broadcast, the process is difficult and also time-consuming in real life. Thousands of people apply to be on the show, but only a few lucky ones make it to the studio, and fewer get to share the stage with the host, Drew Carey. One of them was Denise, who had to sit through four tapings over three days to finally get on the stage. When she got the chance, she made the most of it to win a brand-new car. 

Screenshot showing Denise running to her new car (Image source:YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Denise running to her new car (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

In the episode, Denise won the "Bidder's Row" to get up on stage alongside Carey. She told Carey that she had been there for three days, and he responded by asking, "Have you? You have come to all of these tapings hoping to get picked!" Denise further added that she had been to four tapings before finally getting a chance to play.

Screenshot showing Denise talking to Carey (Image source:YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Denise talking to Carey (Image source:YouTube/The Price Is Right)

The announcer, George Gray, revealed that she would be playing the "Spelling Bee" game with a chance of winning a brand new Volkswagen Jetta Sport. In the popular game, the centerpiece is a large board that carries 30 numbered cards. Out of these, eleven cards hide the letter "C", and "A", six cards hide the letter "R", and two wild cards hide the word 'CAR.' In the beginning, the contestant is given two free cards to pick, and they can win three more cards by playing a pricing game. 

Screenshot showing the setup for the game (Image source:YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the setup for the game (Image source:YouTube/The Price Is Right)

In the pricing game, players get to see three smaller prizes, and they have to guess the price of each item within a range of $10. With each correct guess, they get to pick another card. In the end, the player's cards must spell the word "CAR" for them to win the prize. They can also get an automatic win by bagging one of the two wild cards. Furthermore, each card is worth $1,000, and the contestants have the option of cashing out early without taking a risk. Thus, players with five cards can cash out with $5,000. However, if they fail to spell the word, they lose everything. 

For Denise's game, the three smaller prizes were a set of cups, storage bags, and a salad bowl. She aced the game initially and got all three guesses right. She then picked out a total of 5 cards.

Screenshot showing Denise celebrating (Image source:YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Denise celebrating (Image source:YouTube/The Price Is Right)

While she had a chance to cash out with $5,000, she chose to go for the car. Carey then revealed what was behind the first card, and it seemed like Denise had kept her winning ways up as it carried the letter 'C.' With the first letter in the right place, Carey then turned the second card, and it astonishingly carried the letter 'A.' Thus, after getting the two cards in perfect order, there was no going back for Denise. With the audience behind her, she went for the car, and her third card revealed the letter 'R.' Denise jumped with joy before running away to check out her new ride, which was worth over $24,000.

 

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car after spending three long days waiting for her big chance
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car after spending three long days waiting for her big chance
The contestant was on a roll once she did get on the stage after a long wait.
7 hours ago
'Family Feud' answer board mocks Steve Harvey about his baldness — but he got the last laugh
NEWS
'Family Feud' answer board mocks Steve Harvey about his baldness — but he got the last laugh
Harvey also looked at Mary Beth at the end, and exclaimed that he had a lot more than just hair.
9 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant dodges the 'lose everything' card and wins a car with perfect picks
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant dodges the 'lose everything' card and wins a car with perfect picks
The player put up a show playing the perfect 'Pass the Buck' game to win a car.
10 hours ago
Ken Jennings reveals the two things he misses most about the OG 'Jeopardy': 'I loved seeing...'
NEWS
Ken Jennings reveals the two things he misses most about the OG 'Jeopardy': 'I loved seeing...'
While Jennings did not want to change anything about the show, he did miss a couple of old things.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison pays top dollar for Marvel comic book – the one that introduced Thor
NEWS
'Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison pays top dollar for Marvel comic book – the one that introduced Thor
The expensive comic book was the first Marvel publication to introduce the character of Thor.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays big money for a guitar owned by a legendary musician
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays big money for a guitar owned by a legendary musician
The guitar had been used for several iconic recordings with legendary musicians.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest tears up after expert revealed the real value of his $1,000 collage
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest tears up after expert revealed the real value of his $1,000 collage
Gbenga Akinnagbe was shocked to find out that his item was an art piece from the famous Titus Kaphar.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws his cards and screams after hearing contestant's answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws his cards and screams after hearing contestant's answer
While the contestant didn't mean to be suggestive Harvey just couldn't help taking it that way.
3 days ago
Costco shopper issues warning after reading the fine print on Kirkland's chicken breast: 'It isn't...'
COSTCO
Costco shopper issues warning after reading the fine print on Kirkland's chicken breast: 'It isn't...'
The TikTok creator claimed that it lacked a very important nutrient people sought from chicken.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison had to reject this guest's item because it could 'bankrupt the shop'
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison had to reject this guest's item because it could 'bankrupt the shop'
While Harrison really wanted the rare treasure, he just couldn't take a chance with such a high price tag.
4 days ago
Walmart shopper buys watermelon that 'smelled really good' — then notices something quite odd
WALMART
Walmart shopper buys watermelon that 'smelled really good' — then notices something quite odd
The issue triggered speculation on social media, with many questioning Walmart's product quality.
4 days ago
Insiders claim Ken Jennings could be replaced as 'Jeopardy' host by another famous TV star
NEWS
Insiders claim Ken Jennings could be replaced as 'Jeopardy' host by another famous TV star
The rising star of the show's Prime Video spinoff could take over as the full time host.
6 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison refused to pay $500k for Pokemon cards — now it's worth $5 million
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison refused to pay $500k for Pokemon cards — now it's worth $5 million
Rick who couldn't tell the difference between Pokemon and Charizard lost out on a deal of a life.
6 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'holy cannoli' after expert revealed the value of his rusty signboard
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'holy cannoli' after expert revealed the value of his rusty signboard
The guest later happily gave it away for free to a Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame collection.
6 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to breathe after expert revealed the real value of his $250 cane
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to breathe after expert revealed the real value of his $250 cane
The guest had stumbled into the rare artifact online and didn't have to shell out a lot for it.
7 days ago
Ken Jennings finally answers that one question 'Jeopardy' fans never stop asking him: 'How many...'
NEWS
Ken Jennings finally answers that one question 'Jeopardy' fans never stop asking him: 'How many...'
Jennings answered the question that was making the rounds on social media for quite some time.
7 days ago
Ryan Seacrest asks 'Wheel of Fortune' player 'how did you do that' after her incredible puzzle solve
NEWS
Ryan Seacrest asks 'Wheel of Fortune' player 'how did you do that' after her incredible puzzle solve
While her letter picks gave her just one clue, Angie nailed the final puzzle in seconds.
Apr 21, 2025
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses out on $40,000 after failing to solve a rather easy puzzle
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses out on $40,000 after failing to solve a rather easy puzzle
While the player wasn't too bothered with the loss, fans didn't seem to let it go.
Apr 21, 2025
'Family Feud' studio audience joins Steve Harvey in roasting player over his hilarious blunder
NEWS
'Family Feud' studio audience joins Steve Harvey in roasting player over his hilarious blunder
This wasn't the first time that a contestant made a fool of himself on the show.
Apr 20, 2025
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays big money for a guitar that is part of rock 'n' roll history
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays big money for a guitar that is part of rock 'n' roll history
Even the stingy star of the show, Rick Harrison couldn't resist paying top dollar for the item.
Apr 20, 2025