'Price is Right' contestant wins a car after spending three long days waiting for her big chance

The contestant was on a roll once she did get on the stage after a long wait.

While getting through Bidder's Row on "The Price Is Right" appears to be simple when episodes are broadcast, the process is difficult and also time-consuming in real life. Thousands of people apply to be on the show, but only a few lucky ones make it to the studio, and fewer get to share the stage with the host, Drew Carey. One of them was Denise, who had to sit through four tapings over three days to finally get on the stage. When she got the chance, she made the most of it to win a brand-new car.

Screenshot showing Denise running to her new car (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

In the episode, Denise won the "Bidder's Row" to get up on stage alongside Carey. She told Carey that she had been there for three days, and he responded by asking, "Have you? You have come to all of these tapings hoping to get picked!" Denise further added that she had been to four tapings before finally getting a chance to play.

Screenshot showing Denise talking to Carey (Image source:YouTube/The Price Is Right)

The announcer, George Gray, revealed that she would be playing the "Spelling Bee" game with a chance of winning a brand new Volkswagen Jetta Sport. In the popular game, the centerpiece is a large board that carries 30 numbered cards. Out of these, eleven cards hide the letter "C", and "A", six cards hide the letter "R", and two wild cards hide the word 'CAR.' In the beginning, the contestant is given two free cards to pick, and they can win three more cards by playing a pricing game.

Screenshot showing the setup for the game (Image source:YouTube/The Price Is Right)

In the pricing game, players get to see three smaller prizes, and they have to guess the price of each item within a range of $10. With each correct guess, they get to pick another card. In the end, the player's cards must spell the word "CAR" for them to win the prize. They can also get an automatic win by bagging one of the two wild cards. Furthermore, each card is worth $1,000, and the contestants have the option of cashing out early without taking a risk. Thus, players with five cards can cash out with $5,000. However, if they fail to spell the word, they lose everything.

For Denise's game, the three smaller prizes were a set of cups, storage bags, and a salad bowl. She aced the game initially and got all three guesses right. She then picked out a total of 5 cards.

Screenshot showing Denise celebrating (Image source:YouTube/The Price Is Right)

While she had a chance to cash out with $5,000, she chose to go for the car. Carey then revealed what was behind the first card, and it seemed like Denise had kept her winning ways up as it carried the letter 'C.' With the first letter in the right place, Carey then turned the second card, and it astonishingly carried the letter 'A.' Thus, after getting the two cards in perfect order, there was no going back for Denise. With the audience behind her, she went for the car, and her third card revealed the letter 'R.' Denise jumped with joy before running away to check out her new ride, which was worth over $24,000.