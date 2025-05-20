ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Mark Cuban once made the biggest offer in 'Shark Tank' history — the founders still said no to him

Cuban had dropped out twice before coming back with the offer for the entire firm.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Mark Cuban and the founders of Coffee Meets Bagel on Shark Tank (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing Mark Cuban and the founders of Coffee Meets Bagel on Shark Tank (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

Entrepreneurs put their best foot forward for a favorable deal from a "Shark Tank Investor," and so no one could anticipate that the shark with the biggest offer ever on the show would be turned down. This happened founders of the dating platform, "Coffee Meets Bagel", Aram, Da Woon, and Soo, rejected Mark Cuban's $30 million offer for the company. Cuban, who dropped out twice during the pitch made by the Kang sisters, came back one last time to acquire the whole company. But the founders, who claimed that their product could compete with the big fish in the industry, didn't flinch before rejecting the mammoth offer, even if it meant walking away empty-handed.

Screenshot showing the sisters making their pitch (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing the sisters making their pitch (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

The Kang sisters appeared on the show in 2015 seeking $500,000 for 5% of their company. They pitched Coffee Meets Bagel, a dating platform that helped people create genuine connections by matching them with friends of friends. The app gave each user a suggested match every day at noon, and after matching, the users had seven days to connect in real life before the secret chat expired. They claimed that Coffee Meets Bagel helps people keep things private and at arm’s length until the two parties decide to take the next step and meet.

The three sisters expressed their desire to create the next Match.com, and as proof of concept, one of the sisters shared she had met her current boyfriend on the site, while another was using it to date. While the Sharks were impressed with the concept, they had their fair share of questions in store. Kevin O'Leary fired the first by asking how the app made money. The founders explained that their initial product is free, but users need to buy virtual currency called 'Coffee beans' to buy additional features within the app.

Screenshot showing Lori Greiner talking to the founders (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing Lori Greiner talking to the founders (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

Cuban then asked them about the number of users, and they replied with a vague answer, "several hundred thousand." "So, it's between one and five hundred thousand," they said. When the sisters refused to reveal the exact number, Cuban got upset and dropped out immediately. 

Screenshot showing Cuban talking to the Kang sisters (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing Cuban talking to the Kang sisters (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

Coming to sales, they shared that they made $87,000 in their first year, which jumped to $270,000 in the most recent year. They also projected $1 million in sales by the end of that year and $10 million in the next year. However, when Robert Herjavec asked about the profits, the founders revealed that they were negative in profits as they had to pay salaries and would lose $1 million on $ 1 million from sales. They further revealed that they were drawing $100,000 each in salaries, which put off the majority of the panel.

One by one, the Sharks started dropping out, citing several reasons. In the end, Cuban, who dropped out twice before, made a flying offer of $30 million for the entire company. However, the sisters rejected the offer as they saw much more potential in the company. "While 30 million dollars may sound like a lot of money, you just wait, Mr Mark Cuban, because this baby is going to explode!" they said in the end after walking out of the Tank empty-handed. 

 

It turns out that the Kang sisters did prove Cuban and the other Sharks wrong. According to Benzinga, by 2018, Coffee Meets Bagel had raised nearly $20 million in funding and had doubled its users. Coffee Meets Bagel continued to expand its business after "Shark Tank," and it is still an active and thriving dating website.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offered $200,000 for a superhero costume — it didn't go as planned
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offered $200,000 for a superhero costume — it didn't go as planned
Despite the huge offer, the owner of the memorabilia chose to walk out on Harrison.
2 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans think the show has run out of money and they have a strong case for it
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans think the show has run out of money and they have a strong case for it
Fans were considering all possibilities in the wake of a streak of bonus round losses.
3 hours ago
Mark Cuban once made the biggest offer in 'Shark Tank' history — the founders still said no to him
NEWS
Mark Cuban once made the biggest offer in 'Shark Tank' history — the founders still said no to him
Cuban had dropped out twice before coming back with the offer for the entire firm.
5 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was taken aback after expert revealed the value of her mom's wedding ring
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was taken aback after expert revealed the value of her mom's wedding ring
The guest who only knew that the ring was worth $20,000 in the 70s wasn't prepared for the appraisal
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who dreamt of being on the show since 7th grade ends up losing big
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who dreamt of being on the show since 7th grade ends up losing big
Courtney White competed on the show with her friends as part of a bragging rights episode.
1 day ago
All ‘Shark Tank’ judges loved his product but there was one problem — no one was ready to invest
NEWS
All ‘Shark Tank’ judges loved his product but there was one problem — no one was ready to invest
Miniature construction material maker, Mini Materials, was ironically 'too small' for the Sharks.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings an incredibly rare book and Rick Harrison was ready to pay a fortune
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' guest brings an incredibly rare book and Rick Harrison was ready to pay a fortune
When Harrison came across 'The Book of Mormon' he went out of his way to not lowball it.
1 day ago
Walmart announces nationwide recall and shoppers are surprised by the list of affected items
WALMART
Walmart announces nationwide recall and shoppers are surprised by the list of affected items
Many everyday essentials have been impacted by the recalls issued in the past couple of months.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down after expert revealed the value of a violin gifted by her dad
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down after expert revealed the value of a violin gifted by her dad
Apart from being expensive, the violin held immense sentimental value for the guest as well.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a $180,000 valuation for her item — then she says 'not that I'd sell it'
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a $180,000 valuation for her item — then she says 'not that I'd sell it'
The Chinese Tang Dynasty Marble Lion, which stunned the expert, fetched a $180,000 appraisal.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings OJ Simpson's Bronco but Rick Harrison thinks 'it's a lot of money'
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' guest brings OJ Simpson's Bronco but Rick Harrison thinks 'it's a lot of money'
The White SUV was kept hidden from the public eye by Simpson's ex-agent who contacted Rick Harrison
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' once featured a player who ended up becoming one of America’s most famous politicians
NEWS
'Jeopardy' once featured a player who ended up becoming one of America’s most famous politicians
The former Presidential candidate was a one-day champion on the show.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison turned down Houdini’s straitjacket — and then regretted it instantly
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison turned down Houdini’s straitjacket — and then regretted it instantly
Harrison mentioned that Houdini was one of the best performers ever.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to believe that father's jade collection is worth $1 million
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to believe that father's jade collection is worth $1 million
The collection, which was probably bought for about $100, fetched an astounding valuation.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant fails to get a deal despite his product being approved by Justin Bieber himself
NEWS
'Shark Tank' contestant fails to get a deal despite his product being approved by Justin Bieber himself
While the Sharks saw merit in All33's chair, they were choking on its sky-high valuation.
5 days ago
'Jeopardy' champion has the most helpful advice for those scared to apply for the show: 'I tried the...'
NEWS
'Jeopardy' champion has the most helpful advice for those scared to apply for the show: 'I tried the...'
Mark Fitzpatrick candidly shared a step-by-step approach to reaching the main stage of Jeopardy!
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' judges were fighting over this product but Lori Greiner knew exactly what to do
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judges were fighting over this product but Lori Greiner knew exactly what to do
The couple had multiple offers from different sharks who were fighting over a deal with them.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her housewarming gift
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her housewarming gift
The expert said, 'in all my years on the Roadshow, it's probably the most exciting find I've had."
6 days ago
‘Jeopardy’ fans unhappy after show included a gender-related question that many found too 'woke'
NEWS
‘Jeopardy’ fans unhappy after show included a gender-related question that many found too 'woke'
Viewers were surprised to see a clue about neopronouns on the popular game show.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' star Vanna White gets 'whacked in the head' by confetti blaster in wild TV moment
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' star Vanna White gets 'whacked in the head' by confetti blaster in wild TV moment
The co-host didn't let it deter her and she ran to join the contestant in celebration.
6 days ago