ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Shark Tank' contestants bring chips laced with bugs — Mark Cuban was tempted enough to invest

The shark believed that he was the best man for the job and got the deal he wanted.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Mark Cuban and the entrepreneurs on "Shark Tank." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | CNBC Ambition)
Screenshots showing Mark Cuban and the entrepreneurs on "Shark Tank." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | CNBC Ambition)

Bugs aren't exactly appetizing, but entrepreneurs who can turn them into a palatable snack deserve an investment on "Shark Tank." One such pair of founders was selling chips laden with bugs, which they believed could be one of the healthiest snacks out there. The entrepreneurs also believed that they could get into the protein powder market with their bug-based formula. All this might sound icky, but Mark Cuban invested $100,000 in it.

via GIPHY

 

The entrepreneurs, Laura D'Arosa and Rose Wang, sought $100,000 for a 10% stake in their company, Chirps. At the time of taping, Chirps was a company that made chips with crickets. The entrepreneurs used cricket flour as one of the primary ingredients. This is because crickets are a sustainable source of protein. Each chip contained the protein of one cricket, and one whole bag contained 4 grams of protein (70 crickets).

The chips were non-GMO, gluten-free, and all-natural, as per the entrepreneurs. They even called it a “gateway bug” as they believed that the goal was to get into the protein powder and juices industry with cricket flour. They added that they were in museums, zoos, theme parks, and aquariums, which deliver higher sales than a normal store. The entrepreneurs seemed to do well for themselves, and they seemed happy.

Screenshot showing the product. (Image credit: YouTube | CNBC Ambition)
Screenshot showing the product. (Image source: YouTube | CNBC Ambition)

Kevin O’Leary perhaps did not like that too much. “Miss happy over there, you’re smiling so much,” he said, before adding, “When you get into a large retailer that says, ‘You want two linear feet in my snack department?’ they’re gonna say, ‘Give me a million bucks.’ You won’t be smiling so much because you’re gonna have to buy your share. I really am concerned. I say this on deals where you’re trying to steal share from a very old, established market, they are going to crush you like the cockroaches you are.”

Thankfully, the entrepreneurs had the perfect response. “I think the first thing to point out is that we are not a me-too product on shelves. There’s no other cricket chip out there, and that’s great marketing. That’s something that will draw customers into stores. We’ll get a lot of free press,” D’Arosa said. They then revealed that they owned 100% of the company and had raised $200,000 from pitch competitions.

Screenshot showing Kevin O'Leary. (Image credit: YouTube | CNBC Ambition)
Screenshot showing Kevin O'Leary. (Image source: YouTube | CNBC Ambition)

By this point, Mark Cuban had heard enough, and he made an offer. He said that he’d pay $100,000 for 20% equity. Lori Greiner said that he would be a great partner and bowed out. However, Cuban did not have a lot of patience. So, when the offer was countered with one for 15% equity, the shark accepted those terms.

More on Market Realist

'Shark Tank' contestants helped Mark Cuban get rid of neck pain — and then won a $100,000 deal

'Shark Tank' contestant sparks heated war among judges with his clever broom invention

'Shark Tank' contestants prefer Kevin O'Leary over three judges — Mark Cuban's reaction said it all

RELATED TOPICS SHARK TANK
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals one major regret during his iconic winning streak
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals one major regret during his iconic winning streak
In a recent video on Instagram, the current host of the show harshly criticized his own clothing choices.
9 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants bring chips laced with bugs — Mark Cuban was tempted enough to invest
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants bring chips laced with bugs — Mark Cuban was tempted enough to invest
The shark believed that he was the best man for the job and got the deal he wanted.
10 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey talks about the Disney movie his son made him watch 117 times
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey talks about the Disney movie his son made him watch 117 times
The host had no idea about most of the other Disney movies.
11 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on car because he couldn't identify a fruit correctly
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on car because he couldn't identify a fruit correctly
Fans of the show were disappointed with the loss but it was still a good attempt.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestants prefer Kevin O'Leary over three judges — Mark Cuban's reaction said it all
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants prefer Kevin O'Leary over three judges — Mark Cuban's reaction said it all
Mr. Wonderful said that he wanted to make things interesting and changed his offer at the last minute.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' contestant tells Steve Harvey he's worried about his wife checking his phone
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant tells Steve Harvey he's worried about his wife checking his phone
The contestant had said at first that he wasn't worried about the consequences.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam Ryan Seacrest for costing contestant $10,000 by interrupting her
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam Ryan Seacrest for costing contestant $10,000 by interrupting her
The host spoke during the time alloted to the contestant to answer, causing it to run out.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins more than what she expected in unexpected TV moment
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wins more than what she expected in unexpected TV moment
The contestant did not expect the game to have such a twist and was over the moon.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest left impressed as player instantly solves $40,000 puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest left impressed as player instantly solves $40,000 puzzle
The contestant was quicker than most people who find the round challenging.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison loved this vintage Mercedes but refuses to buy it for over $20,000
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison loved this vintage Mercedes but refuses to buy it for over $20,000
The guest wanted way too much money from Harrison for the car, and the latter said no.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it after a player revealed what he would make his twin do
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it after a player revealed what he would make his twin do
Steve Harvey could not control his laughter after hearing the answer for several seconds.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants get a deal from two judges even though their brand had a confusing name
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants get a deal from two judges even though their brand had a confusing name
The entrepreneurs had a good reputation as they had founded a successful ice-cream brand earlier.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans console contestant who fumbled an easy puzzle and cost him a car
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans console contestant who fumbled an easy puzzle and cost him a car
The contestant had played well to get to the bonus round with more than $22,000 in the purse.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey can't believe the hairstyles contestants would like to see him in
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey can't believe the hairstyles contestants would like to see him in
The showrunners asked the question and the contestants had fun with it.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a 1920s train set, Corey Harrison spends a small fortune to get it
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a 1920s train set, Corey Harrison spends a small fortune to get it
The whole train set was made in the 1920s by one of the most iconic toy companies of all time.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gets uncomfortable as players screamed out their answers
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gets uncomfortable as players screamed out their answers
Harvey had hoped for one person to answer, and not five people all at once.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' fans left fume as controversial ruling on James Bond answer robs champion of win
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' fans left fume as controversial ruling on James Bond answer robs champion of win
Seven-day champion Paolo Pasco also ended up losing his crown to Steven Olsen in the episode.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Barbara Corcoran dumps Mark Cuban shortly after making a joint offer with him
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Barbara Corcoran dumps Mark Cuban shortly after making a joint offer with him
Corcoran wanted to do the deal with Cuban, but left him out at the entrepreneurs' request.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants helped Mark Cuban get rid of neck pain — and then won a $100,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants helped Mark Cuban get rid of neck pain — and then won a $100,000 deal
While the other Sharks bowed out, Cuban saw great potential in SORx.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest calls expert 'bozo off the street' after he learnt the value of his 1995 ring
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest calls expert 'bozo off the street' after he learnt the value of his 1995 ring
The expert was just doing his job but the guest did not agree with his valuation at all.
4 days ago