'Shark Tank' contestants helped Mark Cuban get rid of neck pain — and then won a $100,000 deal

While the other Sharks bowed out, Cuban saw great potential in SORx.

Although entrepreneurs on "Shark Tank" captivate judges and audiences with innovative products and creative pitches, that isn't usually enough to convince investors. But while many sway the investors with royalty, sometimes making them fall in love with the product is all it takes. That's something David Restiano and Dan Staats pulled off when they pitched their innovative soap, SORx, that helps users alleviate muscle soreness while making their skin glow. While they didn't have great numbers or a big business, their product helped the biggest Shark, Mark Cuban, get relief from his neck pain. Turns out, this was enough for the investor to offer $100,000 and strike a deal.

Screenshot showing the co-founders of SORx making their pitch (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

In the episode, Restiano and Staats pitched their therapeutic soap seeking $100,000 for 15% equity. During their pitch, they shared that they have been athletes their whole life, and they often suffer from muscle soreness. Staats explained that most physical therapists use tools like a muscle scrapper to enhance blood circulation, but the tool alone wasn't enough. Thus, they came up with SORx Soap, an all-natural, analgesic product powered by essential oils that acted both like a scraper and soap at the same time.

Screenshot showing the entrepreneur holding the product (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

"Switch your old boring bar to Sorx Soap,” the entrepreneurs said, urging the Sharks to try out the samples in front of them. Staats told the Sharks to roll up their sleeves, wet their arms, and scrape their forearms with the product. All the sharks agreed that it felt great, and on top of it, the product had an amazing fragrance. Restiano told the Sharks that the product had menthol, lavender, and chamomile, which made it highly effective.

Screenshot showing Robert Herjavec trying the product (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

When Kevin O'Leary asked for the numbers, the entrepreneurs shared that they started the company two years back, and the lifetime sales were $125,000 at the time. They added that a pack of two soaps with the holder sells for $23, and it costs the company $8.52. While the numbers were decent, O'Leary wasn't convinced, as he knew the industry because of his deal with Blueland. However, it was also a conflict of interest, so he dropped out early.

The other Sharks were quick to follow as Barbara Corcoran dropped out as well, since she wasn't ready for the competitive market. Robert Herjavec also liked the product but said it didn't have a broader appeal. Next was Lori Greiner, who exited the deal as she felt there wasn't enough in the business for her to invest.

Screenshot showing Greiner talking to the entrepreneurs (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

However, on the other end of the panel, Cuban seemed to be enjoying the product. "Honestly, my neck has been killing me, and this works immediately. That's why I am going to give you an offer," Cuban said before putting up $100,000 for 20%. After a little back and forth, the entrepreneurs agreed to the terms, and they struck a deal.

Following their appearance on "Shark Tank," Sorx doubled its sales in a month, as per NJ Spotlight News. The company continues to be in business, and its website has expanded with several products, including a portable scraping tool called SORTOOL Pro.

