ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Shark Tank' contestants helped Mark Cuban get rid of neck pain — and then won a $100,000 deal

While the other Sharks bowed out, Cuban saw great potential in SORx.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Mark Cuban and the co-founders of Sorx (Cover image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshots showing Mark Cuban and the co-founders of Sorx (Cover image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

Although entrepreneurs on "Shark Tank" captivate judges and audiences with innovative products and creative pitches, that isn't usually enough to convince investors. But while many sway the investors with royalty, sometimes making them fall in love with the product is all it takes. That's something David Restiano and Dan Staats pulled off when they pitched their innovative soap, SORx, that helps users alleviate muscle soreness while making their skin glow. While they didn't have great numbers or a big business, their product helped the biggest Shark, Mark Cuban, get relief from his neck pain. Turns out, this was enough for the investor to offer $100,000 and strike a deal.

Screenshot showing the co-founders of SORx making their pitch (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing the co-founders of SORx making their pitch (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

In the episode, Restiano and Staats pitched their therapeutic soap seeking $100,000 for 15% equity. During their pitch, they shared that they have been athletes their whole life, and they often suffer from muscle soreness. Staats explained that most physical therapists use tools like a muscle scrapper to enhance blood circulation, but the tool alone wasn't enough. Thus, they came up with SORx Soap, an all-natural, analgesic product powered by essential oils that acted both like a scraper and soap at the same time.

Screenshot showing the entrepreneur holding the product (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing the entrepreneur holding the product (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

"Switch your old boring bar to Sorx Soap,” the entrepreneurs said, urging the Sharks to try out the samples in front of them. Staats told the Sharks to roll up their sleeves, wet their arms, and scrape their forearms with the product. All the sharks agreed that it felt great, and on top of it, the product had an amazing fragrance. Restiano told the Sharks that the product had menthol, lavender, and chamomile, which made it highly effective. 

Screenshot showing Robert Herjavec trying the product (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing Robert Herjavec trying the product (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

When Kevin O'Leary asked for the numbers, the entrepreneurs shared that they started the company two years back, and the lifetime sales were $125,000 at the time. They added that a pack of two soaps with the holder sells for $23, and it costs the company $8.52. While the numbers were decent, O'Leary wasn't convinced, as he knew the industry because of his deal with Blueland. However, it was also a conflict of interest, so he dropped out early.

The other Sharks were quick to follow as Barbara Corcoran dropped out as well, since she wasn't ready for the competitive market. Robert Herjavec also liked the product but said it didn't have a broader appeal. Next was Lori Greiner, who exited the deal as she felt there wasn't enough in the business for her to invest.

Screenshot showing Greiner talking to the entrepreneurs (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing Greiner talking to the entrepreneurs (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

However, on the other end of the panel, Cuban seemed to be enjoying the product. "Honestly, my neck has been killing me, and this works immediately. That's why I am going to give you an offer," Cuban said before putting up $100,000 for 20%. After a little back and forth, the entrepreneurs agreed to the terms, and they struck a deal.

Following their appearance on "Shark Tank," Sorx doubled its sales in a month, as per  NJ Spotlight News. The company continues to be in business, and its website has expanded with several products, including a portable scraping tool called SORTOOL Pro.

More on Market Realist: 

'Shark Tank' judge Barbara Corcoran calls cake business 'too small' — then invests $50,000 in it

'Shark Tank' contestant who teaches young girls to make robots gets a life-changing deal

'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban praised the 'healthiest tuna available' yet no one invested in it

RELATED TOPICS SHARK TANK
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' judge Barbara Corcoran dumps Mark Cuban shortly after making a joint offer with him
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Barbara Corcoran dumps Mark Cuban shortly after making a joint offer with him
Corcoran wanted to do the deal with Cuban, but left him out at the entrepreneurs' request.
5 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants helped Mark Cuban get rid of neck pain — and then won a $100,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants helped Mark Cuban get rid of neck pain — and then won a $100,000 deal
While the other Sharks bowed out, Cuban saw great potential in SORx.
8 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' guest calls expert 'bozo off the street' after he learnt the value of his 1995 ring
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest calls expert 'bozo off the street' after he learnt the value of his 1995 ring
The expert was just doing his job but the guest did not agree with his valuation at all.
9 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants offend Mark Cuban with a jibe against his team — it went as expected
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants offend Mark Cuban with a jibe against his team — it went as expected
The entrepreneurs made fun of Mark Cuban's NBA team, the Dallas Mavericks.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a small amount for an illegal smuggling item
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a small amount for an illegal smuggling item
Rick Harrison was confused by the effort someone would make for an unsuccessful smuggling attempt.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as player says he practiced parenting with an unusual item
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as player says he practiced parenting with an unusual item
The contestant said that he used a bag of flour to practice parenting before his kid was born.
1 day ago
‘Price is Right’ player can’t contain her excitement and jumps into model’s arms in sweet moment
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price is Right’ player can’t contain her excitement and jumps into model’s arms in sweet moment
The player decided to trust her gut rather than listen to the audience, and ended up winning big.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestant sparks heated war among judges with his clever broom invention
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant sparks heated war among judges with his clever broom invention
The entrepreneur was offered multiple deals and wanted to call his wife for advice.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison gets Rolling Stones icon's jacket by paying a fortune for it
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison gets Rolling Stones icon's jacket by paying a fortune for it
The pawn shop owner got exactly the deal that he wanted for the iconic jacket.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison gets excited about 16th century cannon — but there was one problem
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison gets excited about 16th century cannon — but there was one problem
The guest wanted $3,000 for it but had to go home empty-handed after the appraisal.
2 days ago
Steve Harvey asks 'Family Feud' player to go to hospital after hearing her 'hot dog' answer
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey asks 'Family Feud' player to go to hospital after hearing her 'hot dog' answer
The question itself was so hilarious that the answers were funny as well.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans spot a change in bonus round prize as player loses out on $55,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans spot a change in bonus round prize as player loses out on $55,000
The contestant had his dad on the show who added more pressure on his son.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells fans not to follow a contestant although her answer was right
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells fans not to follow a contestant although her answer was right
The host believed that a man could get into trouble for saying such things to a partner.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools players for wasting time as they didn't understand rules
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools players for wasting time as they didn't understand rules
The contestants took up too much time to decide whether they would pass or play.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest walks away disappointed as her postcard signed by Rolling Stones members is fake
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest walks away disappointed as her postcard signed by Rolling Stones members is fake
The guest had wanted $3,000 before she learned that it was not a genuine item.
4 days ago
'Celebrity Family Feud' contestant disowns her sons as Steve Harvey mocked their wild answers
FAMILY FEUD
'Celebrity Family Feud' contestant disowns her sons as Steve Harvey mocked their wild answers
When Harvey roasted Jason Ritter and Tyler Ritter, their stepmom chose to take a step back.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant shows off dance moves after winning a trip even though he lost a car
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant shows off dance moves after winning a trip even though he lost a car
The contestant was happy with the prize as the trip was good enough for him.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant blurts out confusing answer — Steve Harvey asks 'what's wrong with you?'
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant blurts out confusing answer — Steve Harvey asks 'what's wrong with you?'
The host had to ask the contestant what was wrong with her after hearing the answer.
6 days ago
'Jeopardy' champion called out for the way he presses the buzzer despite being a fan favorite
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' champion called out for the way he presses the buzzer despite being a fan favorite
He might have dethroned Scott Riccardi last season but fans still have a lot of complaints.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam contestant for fumbling 'another easy solve' as he lost out on $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam contestant for fumbling 'another easy solve' as he lost out on $40,000
As the player Eric Handzel failed to get the seemingly easy puzzle, fans were left a bit disappointed.
6 days ago