ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Lori Greiner calls her fellow 'Shark Tank' judges 'snakes in the grass' during fight over a deal

Lori Greiner wasn't happy at all as Mark Cuban and Maria Sharapova snubbed her for a deal.
PUBLISHED 16 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner fighting for a deal with 'Bala Bangles' (Cover image source: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshots showing Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner fighting for a deal with 'Bala Bangles' (Cover image source: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)

While it is an accomplishment to get multiple offers on "Shark Tank," making all the judges fight each other to invest in a firm is a rare feat, which was achieved by Max Kislevitz and Natalie Holloway, the founders of 'Bala Bangles.' The duo bagged a $900,000 deal with not one but two sharks, Mark Cuban and Maria Sharapova. However, along the way, they upset Lori Greiner, who called her colleagues "Snakes in the grass." 

Screenshot showing Lori Greiner yelling at Mark Cuban and Maria Sharapova (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing Lori Greiner yelling at Mark Cuban and Maria Sharapova (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

The loving couple and co-founders, Kislevitz and Holloway, entered the tank seeking $400,000 for 10% of the business. They started their pitch with live aerobics to discuss the product. They explained that the idea came to them when Holloway, a yoga instructor, was looking for wrist and ankle weights. After finding nothing that appealed to their style, the couple decided to create their own version of weights but with a twist.

Their version of ankle and wrist weights didn’t look anything like the typical, utilitarian products, as they were stylish. They look like oversized bracelets and come in a variety of colors with one or two-pound weight sizes. The couple shared that they’re made from cast iron coated with silicon and are both sweat-resistant and dishwasher-safe.

Screenshot showing the entrepreneurs making their pitch (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing the entrepreneurs making their pitch (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

After the pitch, the Sharks get right down to the numbers. Holloway revealed that in the first six months, the company did $260,000 in sales. However, in the year of filming, they had already done $1.2 million and had received purchase orders from Bloomingdale's and Nordstrom. They explained to the Sharks that they planned to use the raised money to manage inventory. Guest Shark and tennis legend, Maria Sharapova, made the first move and said that she was very interested in the product. The couple also expressed their interest in getting her onboard as a spokesperson for the brand. While Sharapova tried to make a bid for more equity, Kevin O'Leary cut her off in the middle to make his offer.

Screenshot showing O'Leary making his offer (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing O'Leary making his offer (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

O'Leary put up $400,000 on the table as a 36-month loan at 7.5% interest in exchange for 5% equity. Before the couple could counter, Sharapova cut back in to offer $200,000 but with the condition that the entrepreneurs get the other $200,000 from another Shark for a total of 30% equity. "No disrespect to anyone on this panel but I make a lot of money just being a spokesperson and endorser of a brand but I'm not going into this just as that. There's a lot more hustle that I'll have to be delivering," she reasoned.

Screenshot showing Sharapova talking to the entrepreneurs (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing Sharapova talking to the entrepreneurs (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

With this, Lori Greiner and Daymond John simultaneously jumped in from the other side of the panel, offering $200,000 for 15% equity to partner with Sharapova. When the guest shark turned to Mark Cuban, Greiner even told her, "Don't let him take you away from me!" While the bidding war continued, the couple expressed that they weren't willing to give up so much equity, and they would do a deal only if two Sharks put up $450,000 each for a total of 30% equity.

Screenshot showing Greiner making her solo offer (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing Greiner making her solo offer (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

Following this, Greiner made the last-ditch offer of $500,000 for 18%, but Mark Cuban cut her off in the middle. Cuban says he is willing to partner with Sharapova and do the $900,000 for a 30% deal. The entrepreneurs quickly accept the deal, leaving Greiner in the dust. "Oh! Snake! Snakes in the grass!" she yelled as the entrepreneurs shook hands with their new partners.

 

In the end, Cuban clarified that it was Sharapova's idea and he had nothing to do with it. "Maria is the devious one. Don't put it on me. She gets all the credit," he said.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Who should replace Vanna White on 'Wheel of Fortune'? Fans already have a popular name in mind
NEWS
Who should replace Vanna White on 'Wheel of Fortune'? Fans already have a popular name in mind
A popular name has come up in every conversation about White's successor.
13 hours ago
Lori Greiner calls her fellow 'Shark Tank' judges 'snakes in the grass' during fight over a deal
NEWS
Lori Greiner calls her fellow 'Shark Tank' judges 'snakes in the grass' during fight over a deal
Lori Greiner wasn't happy at all as Mark Cuban and Maria Sharapova snubbed her for a deal.
16 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest called out over his annoying on-air habit: 'He hardly ever...'
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest called out over his annoying on-air habit: 'He hardly ever...'
Fans took to Reddit to discuss the issue with Seacrest not reminding the players of one crucial element.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison calls WWE star Booker T to verify pair of boots that belonged to him
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison calls WWE star Booker T to verify pair of boots that belonged to him
When Rick Harrison's side kick bought King Booker's boots, he had to make sure it was the real deal.
1 day ago
Hollywood star Dennis Quaid once showed up on 'Pawn Stars' to verify his own memorabilia
NEWS
Hollywood star Dennis Quaid once showed up on 'Pawn Stars' to verify his own memorabilia
Turns out the Hollywood star is quite the fan of former U.S. President, Ronald Reagan.
1 day ago
NBA icon Kareem Abdul Jabbar once showed up on 'Pawn Stars' to verify his own memorabilia
NEWS
NBA icon Kareem Abdul Jabbar once showed up on 'Pawn Stars' to verify his own memorabilia
Harrison bagged one of Jabbar's personal items and a chance to go to a Lakers game with him
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam the show for using an outdated phrase to 'defeat its own contestant'
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam the show for using an outdated phrase to 'defeat its own contestant'
Recently, the Bonus Round of the show has featured many old phrases that led to heartbreaking losses.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant goes down on one knee to win over investors — walks away with $600,000 deal
NEWS
'Shark Tank' contestant goes down on one knee to win over investors — walks away with $600,000 deal
Lubetzky was the first to drop out but then came back as he was impressed by the entrepreneur.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says she has 'trouble breathing' after expert revealed the value of her artwork
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says she has 'trouble breathing' after expert revealed the value of her artwork
The appraiser took the guest's breath away as she was expecting to get much less for it.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on $40,000 after failing to solve easy bonus round puzzle
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on $40,000 after failing to solve easy bonus round puzzle
The show got close to hitting the record of the longest Bonus Round losing streak.
3 days ago
Kellie Pickler almost lost her balance on 'Celebrity Family Feud' and Steve Harvey's reaction said it all
NEWS
Kellie Pickler almost lost her balance on 'Celebrity Family Feud' and Steve Harvey's reaction said it all
She continued to be hyperactive throughout the game even with her answers.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants get four offers worth $1 million each and they knew exactly whom to pick
NEWS
'Shark Tank' contestants get four offers worth $1 million each and they knew exactly whom to pick
With four offers on the table, the founders of Bucket Golf smartly got a deal that they wanted.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans have a major complaint about host Ryan Seacrest and we totally get why
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans have a major complaint about host Ryan Seacrest and we totally get why
Fans took to Reddit to discuss if the show has gotten a little too social for its style.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offered $70,000 for a Hot Wheels toy and the deal still fell apart
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offered $70,000 for a Hot Wheels toy and the deal still fell apart
When the Holy Grail toy came up to Harrison's table, he wasn't willing to let it go.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founder whose pitch was about an edible paint
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founder whose pitch was about an edible paint
The founder of 'Noshi Food Paint' was down to the last shark for a deal.
5 days ago
'Price is Right' player surprises everyone by doing a cartwheel on stage after winning $25,000
NEWS
'Price is Right' player surprises everyone by doing a cartwheel on stage after winning $25,000
Ashia who won $25,000 executed an epic celebration after her win in the "To The Penny" game.
5 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $30,000 for a coin and it still wasn't enough for the seller
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $30,000 for a coin and it still wasn't enough for the seller
Harrison was offering more than he usually does but the seller was also adamant.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a whopping 6-figure appraisal for his childhood birthday gift
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a whopping 6-figure appraisal for his childhood birthday gift
It turned out that the gift came from one of the greatest American sculptors in history.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gets an astounding appraisal for his $400 box of toy soldiers
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gets an astounding appraisal for his $400 box of toy soldiers
The guest who got the collection at an auction was shocked to find out its true value.
6 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest starts tearing up after expert revealed the value of her storage cabinet
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest starts tearing up after expert revealed the value of her storage cabinet
The guest who paid $15 for the storage cabinet was pleasantly surprised in the end.
7 days ago