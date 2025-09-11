ECONOMY & WORK


'Shark Tank' contestant helps men dress for success and to impress women — fails to get a deal

The entrepreneur was selling a DVD set about men's grooming, which was priced at a whopping $297.
PUBLISHED 9 MINUTES AGO
Screenshots showing Mark Cuban and the entrepreneur on "Shark Tank" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshots showing Mark Cuban and the entrepreneur on "Shark Tank" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

A lot of times, founders on "Shark Tank" have a simple yet impressive vision, but that isn't enough when numbers aren't up to the mark. An entrepreneur who wanted men to look good didn't pitch grooming products or apparel, but instead he made DVDs worth $300 telling men how to look presentable. But the innovation did not take him far, as none of the sharks were ready to invest in it.

via GIPHY

 

The entrepreneur was a man named Aaron Marino, and he asked for $50,000 for a 10% stake in his business, Alpha M. Marino is a grooming coach who helps men dress good and feel confident in their skin. He claimed that if people followed his advice, they’d be able to get a lot further professionally and could also impress more women.

He even had a couple of models on the set. One of them was dressed in a casual outfit, wearing a loose shirt and baggy pants. The other seemed a lot more groomed with a sweater, a shirt, and a tie. Most of the sharks agreed that the latter looked better, but that didn't mean that anyone was going to invest in Alpha M just yet. The first order of business was to learn about the sales of the company.

Screenshot showing the models. (Image credit: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing the models. (Image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

Marino said that he had just recently launched the company and had sold 75 units in four weeks. He then said that his sales were more than $60,000, which Robert Herjavec had trouble wrapping his head around. His DVD set was priced at a whopping $297, but the entrepreneur said that he also worked as a consultant for his clients. Unfortunately, it was still not good enough to convince anybody.

Daymond John was the first to narrow in on what the entrepreneur wanted, and Marino said that he wanted the sharks to work for him. That was a big mistake as the shark immediately said no. Kevin O’Leary was given some fashion tips by the entrepreneur, but he did not believe that the company was worth investing in just yet. As a result, he too said no. However, he did say that the business was interesting since it had a niche consumer base.

Screenshot showing the DVD set. (Image credit: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing the DVD set. (Image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

Herjavec, who was already confused about the revenue figure, was not going to make an offer either, and neither was Barbara Corcoran. That left Mark Cuban. The shark turned his attention to the models and said that he’d rather dress like the guy in the casual fit instead of the one with the shirt, tie, and sweater. He, too, said no to offering any deal. As a result, Alpha M was left without an investor.

