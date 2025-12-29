ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Kevin O'Leary reveals what he thinks of the US economy after the surprise GDP growth

In an interview on Fox News' The Big Picture, The Shark Tank star expressed optimism for the economy.
PUBLISHED 16 HOURS AGO
Kevin O'Leary, Chairman of O'Leary Ventures, speaks before a Senate Committee (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Andrew Harnik)
Kevin O'Leary, Chairman of O'Leary Ventures, speaks before a Senate Committee (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Andrew Harnik)

Considering the headwinds in the past couple of years, including rising inflation and layoffs, there's a lot of speculation about what the U.S. economy would look like in 2026. Now, Shark Tank star and renowned entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary has expressed great optimism on the subject. Appearing on Fox News's "The Big Picture," the Canadian entrepreneur stated that the 4.3% GDP growth in the third quarter was unexpected and greatly positive for the next year. While he expected the momentum to carry on, he did express some concerns regarding the tariffs as well.

O'Leary, popularly known as Mr Wonderful, took to X to share a video clip of him speaking about the economy, the 43-day government shutdown, and the GDP growth rate of the U.S. He emphasized that due to the longest government shutdown in American history, the economic data was delayed and wonky. Despite this, the numbers for the third quarter were striking as the economy grew by "north of 4%". He explained that this figure is crucial as it reflects the economy’s productivity and how fast it is growing. The GDP really matters, and the number is a big, big upside according to O'Leary, who added that the U.S. remains the world’s strongest economy, attracting 50% of global investment. "The administration will tout that number and believe me, nobody expected it to be that big," O'Leary said.

Kevin O'Leary in a panel discussion during the annual Milken Institute Global Conference (Image source: Michael Kovac/Getty Images)
Kevin O'Leary in a panel discussion during the annual Milken Institute Global Conference (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Michael Kovac)

However, the Shark Tank star did express some concerns that could cause problems for the economy going into the next year. He stated that in the upcoming midterm elections, apart from the economy, affordability and healthcare are going to be major topics of debate. He explained that despite the strong growth, inflation is still high, and the administration needs to "fine-tune" the tariffs to bring that down. He noted that the tariffs on India and Canada needed to be looked at to reduce tariffs on things like potash, which is not produced domestically. O'Leary's comments on inflation and tariffs align with the predictions made by Gene Munster, a prominent figure in the industry, as per Benzinga. The expert had previously explained that the two key issues could potentially become hurdles for the U.S. economy in 2026.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a chart showing the reciprocal tariffs (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Chip Somodevilla)
U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a chart showing the reciprocal tariffs (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

Coming to GDP, other economists have shared a similar positive outlook, like the Shark Tank star. As per Forbes, despite falling consumer confidence, a softening labor market, and the tariffs, the U.S. economy has been "shockingly" resilient in 2025. Thus, it is expected to enter 2026, with some momentum as the stimulus and tax benefits from the Trump administration's One Big Beautiful Act (OBBBA) kick in, somewhere around February to March, 2026.

NEW YORK - JULY 16: Pedestrians walk past the New York Stock Exchange July 16, 2002 in New York City. The Dow closed down in seven straight losing sessions, falling more than 900 points, despite some soothing words from Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan about the economy. Investor concerns over earnings and recent corporate accounting scandals contributed to eight weeks of loss. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
 Representative image of pedestrians walking past the New York Stock Exchange (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Furthermore, Goldman Sachs reported that the U.S. is set to substantially outperform estimates, growing at a 2.6% rate in 2026. The boost is expected to come from the tax cuts, easier financial conditions, and a "reduced drag" from tariffs in the first half of the coming year. As a result of tax cuts alone, the report estimates that American consumers will get around $100 billion extra in tax refunds. The rebound from the government shutdown is due to provide a boost as well, Jan Hatzius, chief economist and head of Goldman Sachs Research, noted. 

More on Market Realist:

US economy defies expectations with a surge in third quarter — a big win for Trump?

Bank of America CEO reveals why the Fed should be independent: 'The markets will punish people'

After silver and gold reached record highs, traders are now watching another metal closely

RELATED TOPICS SHARK TANK
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' player left stumped over an impossible puzzle during the Bonus Round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player left stumped over an impossible puzzle during the Bonus Round
"Don't beat yourself up, Jeff. That one stumped pretty much everybody watching tonight, including yours truly," a fan reacted.
3 hours ago
Kevin O'Leary reveals what he thinks of the US economy after the surprise GDP growth
SHARK TANK
Kevin O'Leary reveals what he thinks of the US economy after the surprise GDP growth
In an interview on Fox News' The Big Picture, The Shark Tank star expressed optimism for the economy.
16 hours ago
Costco is offering a rare limited-time membership deal for new members — key details inside
COSTCO
Costco is offering a rare limited-time membership deal for new members — key details inside
New members will be given a gift card, which can be used for online and in-store purchases.
16 hours ago
IRS chief predicts a 94% boost in tax refunds for middle-class Americans in 2026
ECONOMY & WORK
IRS chief predicts a 94% boost in tax refunds for middle-class Americans in 2026
The IRS Chief, Frank Bisignano, predicted that the largest tax refunds would be due to the OBBBA cuts.
16 hours ago
Retired Americans could be slapped with hefty fines if they fail to comply with these 401(k) rules
ECONOMY & WORK
Retired Americans could be slapped with hefty fines if they fail to comply with these 401(k) rules
After a certain age, every account holder needs to withdraw a certain amount per year, which is taxed.
17 hours ago
'Godfather of AI' issues major warning about technology replacing humans in many jobs
ECONOMY & WORK
'Godfather of AI' issues major warning about technology replacing humans in many jobs
The Nobel laureate believes that 2026 will see way more people lose their jobs to the technology.
20 hours ago
President Trump brags about slashing 270,000 jobs as Americans struggle with unemployment
ECONOMY & WORK
President Trump brags about slashing 270,000 jobs as Americans struggle with unemployment
Unemployment is currently high and there is uncertainty over job security across several roles.
20 hours ago
After silver and gold reached record highs, traders are now watching another metal closely
ECONOMY & WORK
After silver and gold reached record highs, traders are now watching another metal closely
Copper is trading at record high levels, and economists expect the surge to continue through 2026.
21 hours ago
Bank of America CEO reveals why the Fed should be independent: 'The markets will punish people'
ECONOMY & WORK
Bank of America CEO reveals why the Fed should be independent: 'The markets will punish people'
The current Chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, will leave the role in May 2026.
21 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant claims $50,000 year-end bonus after solving an easy puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant claims $50,000 year-end bonus after solving an easy puzzle
"Andrew, talk about a year-end bonus! I mean! Super bonus! You just won $50,000, congratulations!" a fan reacted
1 day ago
Economists are concerned America could witness a 'jobless boom' in 2026 — should you be worried?
ECONOMY & WORK
Economists are concerned America could witness a 'jobless boom' in 2026 — should you be worried?
While the economy is estimated to grow in 2026, hiring may remain tepid.
3 days ago
Many Americans are still paying off last Christmas's credit card debt, worrying report finds
ECONOMY & WORK
Many Americans are still paying off last Christmas's credit card debt, worrying report finds
That burden of debt on Americans might go up by the time this year comes to an end.
3 days ago
Retail gift returns are expected to surge after Christmas — here’s why it happens every year
ECONOMY & WORK
Retail gift returns are expected to surge after Christmas — here’s why it happens every year
Getting gifts on Christmas is great but people don't always have to like them.
3 days ago
Walmart has a lot of changes lined up for 2026 — AI to play a much larger role at its stores
WALMART
Walmart has a lot of changes lined up for 2026 — AI to play a much larger role at its stores
The retailer is adopting tech to evolve with the times and will even see new leadership.
3 days ago
Elon Musk makes a bold prediction for 2026 defying concerns about the US economy
ECONOMY & WORK
Elon Musk makes a bold prediction for 2026 defying concerns about the US economy
The former DOGE head's claims might be optimistic at best given the American economy's state.
3 days ago
Powerball player gets lucky on Christmas eve — wins second-highest jackpot worth $1.8 billion
ECONOMY & WORK
Powerball player gets lucky on Christmas eve — wins second-highest jackpot worth $1.8 billion
It was an incredible win and the person can hope for a happy and comfortable New Year's.
3 days ago
Costco makes it easier for members to access its stores with its latest move
COSTCO
Costco makes it easier for members to access its stores with its latest move
This will be a great option for members who make use of the mobile application.
4 days ago
GDP growth paints a rosy picture of the economy — but most Americans have a major problem with it
ECONOMY & WORK
GDP growth paints a rosy picture of the economy — but most Americans have a major problem with it
Prices of essentials are still high for low and middle-income families, and job security isn't great.
4 days ago
Economists are worried about Trump's healthcare plan that could be very 'damaging'
ECONOMY & WORK
Economists are worried about Trump's healthcare plan that could be very 'damaging'
The President hopes to make medication cheaper, but he might not have thought it through.
4 days ago
Economists predict tough times ahead for workers in 2026 — should you be worried?
ECONOMY & WORK
Economists predict tough times ahead for workers in 2026 — should you be worried?
It seems like things are about to get a lot worse before they get better.
4 days ago