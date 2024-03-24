Take a Look at 5 Devastating Ways in Which Deepfake is Being Used by Scammers

An image of a seized ransomware website HIVE, a notorious ransomware gang, which has extorted more than $100 million from victim organizations. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

AI has completely transformed the way people work, conduct business and even create art, but at the same time, it has spawned technology such as deepfake and deepvoice, which have enabled fraudsters to orchestrate sophisticated scams. Deepfake scams have surged, creating chaos in various domains. In a recent report by Forrester, five deepfake scams were detailed as cautionary tales for individuals and enterprises alike.

One of the most alarming aspects of deepfake technology is its potential to clone faces and voices accurately. These cloned identities can then be used to authenticate and authorize fraudulent activities. Forrester warns that deepfake technology is already being exploited for financial fraud. For example, perpetrators can impersonate senior executives, granting them the ability to authorize wire transfers to criminals.

Newsworthy events, major product announcements, or even a single tweet by someone like Elon Musk can sway stock prices. Deepfake technology opens the door for malevolent actors to manipulate these events for personal gain. By creating deepfakes of critical announcements, such as an executive leaving a publicly traded company, scammers can trigger a crash or surge stock prices.

In the age of social media, it's alarmingly easy to fabricate false posts from prominent executives, containing offensive language, insults, false information, and more. These deepfake posts can wreak havoc on an individual or company's reputation and brand. Such scenarios pose significant challenges to PR teams and boards, as it's incredibly difficult to prevent the creation of these deceptive posts.

One of the most distressing scenarios is when an employee uses deepfake technology to create nonconsensual pornographic content, using the likeness of another employee, and circulates it. This nefarious act can be devastating to the targeted employee's mental health and career. It's also likely to result in legal actions, further complicating the situation. The motivation behind such acts can range from misguided humor to revenge.

Deepfake technology can be weaponized to amplify the spread of other deepfake content. This is akin to the use of social media bots but with a disturbing twist—instead of using usernames and post histories, AI gives these bots faces and emotions. Such deepfakes can be used to create reactions to an original deepfake designed to damage a company's brand, effectively expanding its reach and impact.

In the recent past, deepfake technology has been used to exploit the image of influential personalities ranging from Elon Musk to Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as well as a Binance executive. By creating their digital clones, scammers have orchestrated crypto fraud and even left an impact on global geopolitics.

Scammers created a video interview in which Musk discussed cryptocurrency, intending to promote scams. In the video, Musk appears to say that “By joining us early on, you can earn up to $3,000 by selling shares with high returns and minimal risk”. This tool will make you financially independent in the shortest possible time.” However, investors have grown more discerning and can now easily spot the signs of a deepfake. This incident underscores the need for vigilance in the crypto market.

