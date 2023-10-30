Name Tony Iommi Net Worth $140 Million Salary $82 Million Sources of Income Concerts & Tours, Songwriting, Record Production Gender Male Date of Birth 19 February 1948 Age 75 Years Nationality English-Italian Profession Guitarist, Composer, Songwriter, Record Producer

One of the founding members of "Black Sabbath," Tony Iommi is a legendary musician, guitarist, songwriter, and composer who has earned himself a gigantic net worth of $140 million. Iommi had a tough childhood but never gave up on his dream to pursue a career as a musician. In an unfortunate accident, he lost the tips of his middle and ring fingers, which made it challenging for him to play the guitar. He then attempted to adapt by learning to play left-handed. Ultimately, he resorted to artificial fingertip coverings, but when that didn't work either, he detuned his guitar to make it easier for him to continue playing. Despite the overwhelming challenges, he managed to work as a lead guitarist for Black Sabbath along with vocalist Ozzy Osbourne, bassist Geezer Butler, and drummer Bill Ward. Some of his best works include "Paranoid," "Master of Reality," "Black Sabbath," "Sabotage," and "Heaven and Hell" to name a few.

(L-R) Ozzy Osbourne, Tommy Clufetos, and Tony Iommi perform onstage as Black Sabbath on "The End Tour" at Nikon at Jones Beach Theater on August 17, 2016 in Wantagh, New York | WireImage | Photo by Kevin Mazur

Being the lead guitarist in Black Sabbath, most of Iommi's income came from concerts & tours, live shows, endorsements, songwriting, and producing music albums. Some of the most iconic songs written by Iommi include "Sweet Leaf," "Changes," "Children of the Grave," "War Pigs," "Neon Knights," "God Is Dead?," "Fairies Wear Boots," among others. Iommi also made a whopping $82 million from gigs, largely contributing to his exorbitant net worth.

Also Read: What Is 'Revenge' Actor Madeleine Stowe's Net Worth?

Iommi Instagram/@tonyiommi | Photo by Ross Halfin

In 2014, Iommi made headlines when he put up for sale his Warwickshire residence for $4.3 million. This decision came after he was diagnosed with lymphoma cancer in 2012. The mansion was constructed in 1905 and is spread across 8,000 square feet with luxurious bedrooms and all the amenities that give the home a magnificent look. He is currently living in the West Midlands with his beautiful wife Maria Sjoholm.

Instagram 283K Followers Twitter 459K Followers Youtube 19.8K Subscribers

Black Sabbath performs during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony at Alexander Stadium | Getty Images | Photo by Alex Pantling

Before marrying his current wife, Iommi had a complex personal life marked by multiple relationships. His journey from childhood to the onset of cancer was a challenging one. He was married thrice and even had a daughter with his ex-wife Melinda before their separation. Iommi won custody of his daughter as Melinda was unable to care for the child due to her declining mental health. He later tied the knot with Maria, a talented Swedish singer from the band Drain STH, born into a family of musicians. Their paths crossed when Iommi collaborated with the band.

Anita May, Tony Iommi, Brian May, and guests attend The Animal Ball at Lancaster House on June 28, 2023, in London, England | Getty | Photo by Tim P. Whitby

2019 Grammy: Lifetime Achievement Award

2018 Kerrang! Icon Award: Inspiration for immeasurable impact on heavy rock

2014 Grammy: Best Metal Performance for "God is Dead"

2010 Metal Hammer Golden Gods Award

2000 Grammy: Best Metal Performance for "Iron Man"

Tony Iommi, Ozzy Osbourne, and Geezer Butler of Black Sabbath pose in the press room at the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014, in Los Angeles, California | FilmMagic | Photo by Jason LaVeris

Which is Iommi's trademark instrument?

Tony Iommi's signature guitar, the Gibson SG, nicknamed "Monkey," is known for its unique sound that closely resembles the iconic tones found in Iommi's music.

Why did Black Sabbath disband?

The members of Black Sabbath retired in 2017 after performing for 49 years. The band had to separate due to Ozzy Osbourne's incorrigible drinking and drug abuse.

Is Tony Iommi a good artist to listen to?

Tony is celebrated as one of the finest heavy metal vocalists, captivating fans with his awe-inspiring voice.