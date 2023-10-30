What Is Black Sabbath Legend Tony Iommi’s Net Worth?
|Name
|Tony Iommi
|Net Worth
|$140 Million
|Salary
|$82 Million
|Sources of Income
|Concerts & Tours, Songwriting, Record Production
|Gender
|Male
|Date of Birth
|19 February 1948
|Age
|75 Years
|Nationality
|English-Italian
|Profession
|Guitarist, Composer, Songwriter, Record Producer
Tony Iommi's net worth
One of the founding members of "Black Sabbath," Tony Iommi is a legendary musician, guitarist, songwriter, and composer who has earned himself a gigantic net worth of $140 million. Iommi had a tough childhood but never gave up on his dream to pursue a career as a musician. In an unfortunate accident, he lost the tips of his middle and ring fingers, which made it challenging for him to play the guitar. He then attempted to adapt by learning to play left-handed. Ultimately, he resorted to artificial fingertip coverings, but when that didn't work either, he detuned his guitar to make it easier for him to continue playing. Despite the overwhelming challenges, he managed to work as a lead guitarist for Black Sabbath along with vocalist Ozzy Osbourne, bassist Geezer Butler, and drummer Bill Ward. Some of his best works include "Paranoid," "Master of Reality," "Black Sabbath," "Sabotage," and "Heaven and Hell" to name a few.
What are Tony Iommi’s sources of income?
Being the lead guitarist in Black Sabbath, most of Iommi's income came from concerts & tours, live shows, endorsements, songwriting, and producing music albums. Some of the most iconic songs written by Iommi include "Sweet Leaf," "Changes," "Children of the Grave," "War Pigs," "Neon Knights," "God Is Dead?," "Fairies Wear Boots," among others. Iommi also made a whopping $82 million from gigs, largely contributing to his exorbitant net worth.
Tony Iommi’s real estate
In 2014, Iommi made headlines when he put up for sale his Warwickshire residence for $4.3 million. This decision came after he was diagnosed with lymphoma cancer in 2012. The mansion was constructed in 1905 and is spread across 8,000 square feet with luxurious bedrooms and all the amenities that give the home a magnificent look. He is currently living in the West Midlands with his beautiful wife Maria Sjoholm.
Tony Iommi’s Social Media following
|283K Followers
|459K Followers
|Youtube
|19.8K Subscribers
Tony Iommi’s personal life
Before marrying his current wife, Iommi had a complex personal life marked by multiple relationships. His journey from childhood to the onset of cancer was a challenging one. He was married thrice and even had a daughter with his ex-wife Melinda before their separation. Iommi won custody of his daughter as Melinda was unable to care for the child due to her declining mental health. He later tied the knot with Maria, a talented Swedish singer from the band Drain STH, born into a family of musicians. Their paths crossed when Iommi collaborated with the band.
Tony Iommi’s awards
2019 Grammy: Lifetime Achievement Award
2018 Kerrang! Icon Award: Inspiration for immeasurable impact on heavy rock
2014 Grammy: Best Metal Performance for "God is Dead"
2010 Metal Hammer Golden Gods Award
2000 Grammy: Best Metal Performance for "Iron Man"
FAQs
Which is Iommi's trademark instrument?
Tony Iommi's signature guitar, the Gibson SG, nicknamed "Monkey," is known for its unique sound that closely resembles the iconic tones found in Iommi's music.
Why did Black Sabbath disband?
The members of Black Sabbath retired in 2017 after performing for 49 years. The band had to separate due to Ozzy Osbourne's incorrigible drinking and drug abuse.
Is Tony Iommi a good artist to listen to?
Tony is celebrated as one of the finest heavy metal vocalists, captivating fans with his awe-inspiring voice.