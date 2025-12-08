Walmart just brought back a beloved holiday classic — and the price is even more suprising

This will definitely interest a lot of shoppers as the product in question is a hit during spring.

Dollar stores are among the most popular destinations for Americans looking to stock up for the holidays on a budget. But Walmart is one of the retailers catching up to dollar stores with its deal on a customer-favorite seasonal product. The retailer is selling a company’s sweet treats that are loved by thousands of Americans at a price that is cheaper than Dollar Tree's.

The items in question belong to the company Peeps, which has become synonymous with the holiday. Its marshmallow candy products are the ones that have enjoyed a lot of demand over the years, and now, they are available in the winter as well.

Shoppers could purchase a pack of Peeps Marshmallow Snowmen, Peeps Marshmallow Gingerbread Men, Peeps Marshmallow Trees, and Peeps Marshmallow Stockings for $1 at Walmart, according to a report in All Recipes. The report also claims that it is about 25 cents less than what the same package sells for in Dollar Tree. There is even something for shoppers looking for the traditional bird-shaped marshmallows, as they could try the Candy Cane Flavored Marshmallow Chicks.

That is not all. The company has also come out with Holiday Flavored Pop, which is basically a vanilla crème-flavored lollipop made from the same marshmallow used in the aforementioned candies. The report also states that shoppers have loved seeing Peeps back on the shelves this holiday season. "I love these Peeps and can't get enough of them,” one shopper claimed. “Really like the minty flavor...I can see it being very popular for Christmas,” another said.

Dollar stores and Walmart usually attract shoppers from low to middle-income households thanks to their affordable prices. However, recent reports claim that there is a trend of wealthy Americans also opting for such retailers due to high inflation triggered by tariffs. Walmart only had to launch its delivery service to enable such shoppers to buy products digitally from nearby fulfilment centers.

Wealthy customers can help the retailer generate a higher revenue, and hence making things easier and more efficient for them is a smart business decision. Walmart has been experimenting with dark stores as a result, in which no customers would be allowed. These stores would only keep the popular delivery items that can be seamlessly delivered to customers as fast as possible. "Certainly, with a more affluent customer base that's coming to Walmart now, there's an opportunity to serve [them] in maybe more of a dark store format, where you don't have customers going into stores, but we can serve them through eCommerce," CFO John David Rainey said at a recent conference.

