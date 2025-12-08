ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Walmart just brought back a beloved holiday classic — and the price is even more suprising

This will definitely interest a lot of shoppers as the product in question is a hit during spring.
PUBLISHED 17 HOURS AGO
Image of shoppers inside a Walmart store (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ralf-Finn Hestoft)
Image of shoppers inside a Walmart store (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ralf-Finn Hestoft)

Dollar stores are among the most popular destinations for Americans looking to stock up for the holidays on a budget. But Walmart is one of the retailers catching up to dollar stores with its deal on a customer-favorite seasonal product. The retailer is selling a company’s sweet treats that are loved by thousands of Americans at a price that is cheaper than Dollar Tree's.

Exterior view from a Walmart store | Getty Images | Photo by VIEWpress
Exterior view from a Walmart store | Getty Images | Photo by VIEWpress

The items in question belong to the company Peeps, which has become synonymous with the holiday. Its marshmallow candy products are the ones that have enjoyed a lot of demand over the years, and now, they are available in the winter as well.

Shoppers could purchase a pack of Peeps Marshmallow Snowmen, Peeps Marshmallow Gingerbread Men, Peeps Marshmallow Trees, and Peeps Marshmallow Stockings for $1 at Walmart, according to a report in All Recipes. The report also claims that it is about 25 cents less than what the same package sells for in Dollar Tree. There is even something for shoppers looking for the traditional bird-shaped marshmallows, as they could try the Candy Cane Flavored Marshmallow Chicks.

Peeps's bird-shaped marshmallow candy. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by William Thomas Cain)
Peeps's bird-shaped marshmallow candy. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by William Thomas Cain)

That is not all. The company has also come out with Holiday Flavored Pop, which is basically a vanilla crème-flavored lollipop made from the same marshmallow used in the aforementioned candies. The report also states that shoppers have loved seeing Peeps back on the shelves this holiday season. "I love these Peeps and can't get enough of them,” one shopper claimed. “Really like the minty flavor...I can see it being very popular for Christmas,” another said.

Dollar stores and Walmart usually attract shoppers from low to middle-income households thanks to their affordable prices. However, recent reports claim that there is a trend of wealthy Americans also opting for such retailers due to high inflation triggered by tariffs. Walmart only had to launch its delivery service to enable such shoppers to buy products digitally from nearby fulfilment centers.

A Walmart delivery van. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Jay L Clendenin)
A Walmart delivery van. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Jay L Clendenin)

Wealthy customers can help the retailer generate a higher revenue, and hence making things easier and more efficient for them is a smart business decision. Walmart has been experimenting with dark stores as a result, in which no customers would be allowed. These stores would only keep the popular delivery items that can be seamlessly delivered to customers as fast as possible. "Certainly, with a more affluent customer base that's coming to Walmart now, there's an opportunity to serve [them] in maybe more of a dark store format, where you don't have customers going into stores, but we can serve them through eCommerce," CFO John David Rainey said at a recent conference.

More on Market Realist:

Even wealthy Americans are turning to dollar stores and Walmart — yes, that's a clear warning

Walmart’s newest delivery method could be a game changer for thousands of shoppers

Millions of Walmart shoppers are being targeted by scammers — FCC issues major warning

RELATED TOPICS WALMART
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' bad luck continues as contestant loses $100k and a brand new car
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' bad luck continues as contestant loses $100k and a brand new car
"Will the Bonus Round winner tomorrow night edition on Wheel of Fortune!" a fan reacted to the losing streak.
33 minutes ago
Costco's rival launches a budget version of its beloved food item — and it might be even better
COSTCO
Costco's rival launches a budget version of its beloved food item — and it might be even better
Costco is one of the biggest retailers in the country and competitors would love to see them fall.
12 hours ago
Amazon issues urgent recall of hundreds of thousands of electronics over burn and fire risk
ECONOMY & WORK
Amazon issues urgent recall of hundreds of thousands of electronics over burn and fire risk
There were 15 reports of overheating and 11 of them led to injury and property damage.
12 hours ago
Walmart shopper raises concern about retailer collecting his data without his permission
WALMART
Walmart shopper raises concern about retailer collecting his data without his permission
Several people were unhappy with these practices as they would be considered unethical.
12 hours ago
Key 401(k) changes in 2026 that Americans preparing for retirement shouldn’t ignore
ECONOMY & WORK
Key 401(k) changes in 2026 that Americans preparing for retirement shouldn’t ignore
The plan allows people to save and invest a part of their income tax-free until retirement.
15 hours ago
Walmart just brought back a beloved holiday classic — and the price is even more suprising
WALMART
Walmart just brought back a beloved holiday classic — and the price is even more suprising
This will definitely interest a lot of shoppers as the product in question is a hit during spring.
17 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $100K as time ran out just when she guessed the right answer
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $100K as time ran out just when she guessed the right answer
"She was THAT close to win the bonus round, just ran out of time. That’s gotta hurt," a fan reacted.
1 day ago
Economists predict how the housing market will turn out in 2026 amid recent crisis
ECONOMY & WORK
Economists predict how the housing market will turn out in 2026 amid recent crisis
There are reasons for potential buyers to be positive but one has to be wary.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' player recreates his identical twin's 3-year-old feat in incredible TV moment
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' player recreates his identical twin's 3-year-old feat in incredible TV moment
The story of the Lalonde twins will surely go down in the show's history after recent events.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey absolutely loses it after hearing wild answers from players
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey absolutely loses it after hearing wild answers from players
The audience in the studio had a great time watching this round play out.
3 days ago
Even wealthy Americans are turning to dollar stores and Walmart — yes, that's a clear warning
WALMART
Even wealthy Americans are turning to dollar stores and Walmart — yes, that's a clear warning
Several of these retailers have seen an increase in revenue as a result.
3 days ago
Costco is bringing a high-profile face to its board — and it's not good news for Trump
COSTCO
Costco is bringing a high-profile face to its board — and it's not good news for Trump
Former Biden administration Commerce Department Secretary Gina Raimondo has joined Costco.
3 days ago
FDA drops new update on popular product sold at Costco — return ASAP for full refund
COSTCO
FDA drops new update on popular product sold at Costco — return ASAP for full refund
The retailer had issued a voluntary recall for the products a few weeks back.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans upset as contestant loses $40,000 in bonus round after winning streak
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans upset as contestant loses $40,000 in bonus round after winning streak
"I hope the bonus round wins tomorrow so that we have 3-5 this week," a fan reacted.
3 days ago
Walmart is opening new stores for wealthy urban customers — but there's a major catch
WALMART
Walmart is opening new stores for wealthy urban customers — but there's a major catch
The company has said that this was a way they were looking at to improve delivery service.
4 days ago
Trump admin can 'recreate the exact tariff structure' even if Supreme Court rules against it
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump admin can 'recreate the exact tariff structure' even if Supreme Court rules against it
There is a chance that the administration can utilize certain legal pathways to keep the tariffs.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey couldn't keep it together after hearing wild answers about jobs
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey couldn't keep it together after hearing wild answers about jobs
The hilarious round saw host Steve Harvey shocked into silence on a few occasions.
4 days ago
Finance expert Dave Ramsey has major advice for couples looking to merge finances
ECONOMY & WORK
Finance expert Dave Ramsey has major advice for couples looking to merge finances
Ramsey offered insights into how millionaire couples build wealth.
4 days ago
Americans could see car prices drop under Trump admin after its latest decision
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans could see car prices drop under Trump admin after its latest decision
Many have stood with the President in support of the move but there are some naysayers.
4 days ago
Millions of Walmart shoppers are being targeted by scammers — FCC issues major warning
WALMART
Millions of Walmart shoppers are being targeted by scammers — FCC issues major warning
Scammers are getting smarter by the day and one always needs to be wary about them.
4 days ago