ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Walmart’s 13-year run ends as another retail giant becomes the world's largest company

From a sales perspective, Walmart has been on top for several years thanks to high revenue.
PUBLISHED 13 HOURS AGO
Shoppers outside a Walmart store. (Cover Image Source: Photo by Joe Raedle | Getty Images)
Shoppers outside a Walmart store. (Cover Image Source: Photo by Joe Raedle | Getty Images)

Walmart has been the world’s biggest company by sales for several years now, but recently, it was dethroned from the top. The retailer has its biggest customer base in the US, and with nearly 11,000 stores employing more than 2 million people, that other businesses could only dream of calling a competition. All that has changed recently, as Amazon announced a slightly larger revenue figure, making it the world’s biggest company by sales.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Justin Sullivan
Image of a Walmart store. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)

When it comes to retail, Amazon still falls behind Walmart despite its purchase of Whole Foods in 2017. However, the company is the world’s largest online retailer with 1.6 million people on its payroll. As per a report in NPR, Amazon was able to dethrone Walmart with its investment in its lucrative cloud-computing business, AWS. The company reported $716.9 billion in revenue for the year ending in December, whereas Walmart reported $713.2 billion.

Members of staff assist customers as they wait to enter the UK's first branch of Amazon Fresh | Getty Images | Photo by Leon Neal
Image of an Amazon Fresh store | Getty Images | Photo by Leon Neal

At the moment, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the biggest provider of cloud computing in the world, having recorded its fastest growth rate last year. Thousands of companies are turning to AWS as the world sees a paradigm shift in the usage of AI for efficiency and savings. AWS’s massive web of data centres makes it a much more viable option for a lot of companies looking to take advantage of the AI revolution and grow faster.

The AWS Amazon Web Services pavilion stands are seen at the 2025 Hannover Messe industrial trade fair on March 31, 2025 (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Sean Gallup)
The AWS Amazon Web Services logo (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Sean Gallup)

While Amazon has beaten Walmart recently, the competition between the two is far from over. Walmart reported 24% growth in its online sales and a notable expansion of its fastest deliveries recently. The company’s stock surpassed $1 trillion in market value as well. The retailer claims that there has been an increase in wealthier Americans using their services, which led to such massive growth.

(Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Brandon Bell)
Representative image of a Walmart shopper. (Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Brandon Bell)

The company noted an increase in wealthy Americans using its online service last year and has since taken steps to ensure that these customers retain their faith in the company. One of the methods of doing so is maintaining quick deliveries around affluent residential locations. The company introduced dark stores, which would store popular items that are usually ordered online so that customers can get them as soon as possible.

Amazon Prime Delivery Truck at Los Angeles Downtown - (Image source: stock photo/Getty Images)
Amazon Prime Delivery Truck (Image source: stock photo/Getty Images)

"Certainly, with a more affluent customer base that's coming to Walmart now, there's an opportunity to serve [them] in maybe more of a dark store format, where you don't have customers going into stores, but we can serve them through eCommerce," CFO John David Rainey had said. "We're experimenting with that, and the early returns are encouraging.” Rainey also claimed that their top-selling product at the time was AirPods, an Apple product that is expensive. "One of the top-selling items was AirPods, which ... maybe is more attractive to the more affluent customer," he said. "It's indicative of how Walmart is changing, and how our customer base is changing."

More on Market Realist:

Thousands of Amazon jobs could disappear as AI quietly reshapes the company

Amazon is cutting 16,000 jobs worldwide — with the US taking the biggest hit

Amazon Prime members to get refund after major lawsuit — key details revealed

RELATED TOPICS WALMART
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
AI in the workplace could spark a movement that may unite workers like never before
ECONOMY & WORK
AI in the workplace could spark a movement that may unite workers like never before
Reports estimate workers will soon push back against losing their jobs to AI.
10 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant loses big money after trusting her family's advice
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant loses big money after trusting her family's advice
The contestant came close to winning it all, but her mistake came right at the very end.
10 hours ago
Your favorite item is making a comeback at Costco — but there's a catch
COSTCO
Your favorite item is making a comeback at Costco — but there's a catch
The retailer has often brought back items after a long gap, and the strategy usually always works.
10 hours ago
Walmart’s 13-year run ends as another retail giant becomes the world's largest company
WALMART
Walmart’s 13-year run ends as another retail giant becomes the world's largest company
From a sales perspective, Walmart has been on top for several years thanks to high revenue.
13 hours ago
Ex-Google chief warns about major damage that AI can inflict: 'It's crystal clear to me'
ECONOMY & WORK
Ex-Google chief warns about major damage that AI can inflict: 'It's crystal clear to me'
He believes that only the global elite will benefit from AI's growth on almost every single front.
14 hours ago
Your favorite Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups may not taste the same amid recent accusations
ECONOMY & WORK
Your favorite Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups may not taste the same amid recent accusations
He claimed that traditional ingredients had been replaced with cheap substitutes.
14 hours ago
Expert says 'American voters are being lied to by Democrat governors' about electricity prices
ECONOMY & WORK
Expert says 'American voters are being lied to by Democrat governors' about electricity prices
"So, they will always point the finger at the president and say it's his fault and not take the blame," they said.
16 hours ago
Trump’s decision to impose tariffs has sparked a manufacturing boom in the US: Expert
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump’s decision to impose tariffs has sparked a manufacturing boom in the US: Expert
"All it took was a president willing to impose tariffs, willing to present manufacturers with the appropriate economic incentives," they said.
16 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant confidently goes for bigger prize — ends up losing everything
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant confidently goes for bigger prize — ends up losing everything
The contestant was feeling good about his chances but ended up with nothing.
1 day ago
Japan to pour $36 billion into 3 US states in exchange for relief from Trump's tariffs
ECONOMY & WORK
Japan to pour $36 billion into 3 US states in exchange for relief from Trump's tariffs
Several large-scale projects will be undertaken as part of the deal.
1 day ago
Top researcher warns Big Tech’s AI race is like playing ‘Russian roulette’ with humanity’s future
ECONOMY & WORK
Top researcher warns Big Tech’s AI race is like playing ‘Russian roulette’ with humanity’s future
Stuart Russel says companies are playing Russian Roulette with humans, and governments should step in.
1 day ago
Nearly 3 million Americans were impacted as private health insurers exited markets
ECONOMY & WORK
Nearly 3 million Americans were impacted as private health insurers exited markets
Healthcare providers cited rising costs and denied reimbursements as the reason for the shortfalls.
1 day ago
Popular 'superfood' recalled in multiple states over Salmonella risk — key details revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
Popular 'superfood' recalled in multiple states over Salmonella risk — key details revealed
The affected products have been recalled as the FDA conducts a full-scale investigation.
1 day ago
Woman thrifts a piece of furniture for $199 — fully aware it’s worth a huge fortune
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman thrifts a piece of furniture for $199 — fully aware it’s worth a huge fortune
The customer had to fight for the product that she was willing to purchase.
1 day ago
Trump's advisor wants New York Fed to be punished for 'embarrassing' report on tariffs
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's advisor wants New York Fed to be punished for 'embarrassing' report on tariffs
“It’s, I think, the worst paper I’ve ever seen in the history of the Federal Reserve system," Hassett stated.
1 day ago
Mark Zuckerberg testifies at landmark trial with billions at stake for the tech industry
ECONOMY & WORK
Mark Zuckerberg testifies at landmark trial with billions at stake for the tech industry
The case is notable as it shifts focus from content responsibility, protected under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.
1 day ago
JD Vance is worried about companies quietly using AI to monitor Americans
ECONOMY & WORK
JD Vance is worried about companies quietly using AI to monitor Americans
Vance has had varied opinions about the technology in the last year, some good and some bad.
2 days ago
Elderly couple on ‘The Price is Right’ scores new car in sweet Valentine’s week surprise
PRICE IS RIGHT
Elderly couple on ‘The Price is Right’ scores new car in sweet Valentine’s week surprise
The studio audience loved the segment as they cheered the two on whole-heartedly.
2 days ago
Trump's Fed chair pick says AI can help reduce interest rates — but economists aren’t convinced
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's Fed chair pick says AI can help reduce interest rates — but economists aren’t convinced
While Warsh compared the current situation with the internet boom, economists differ on the opinion.
2 days ago
BlackRock CEO believes most Americans don't have enough money to retire comfortably
ECONOMY & WORK
BlackRock CEO believes most Americans don't have enough money to retire comfortably
He suggested some changes to be made to the 401(k) scheme to help Americans save more.
2 days ago