ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned as his charity store item bought for 68 cents gets a huge valuation

The guest said that his mother had given to him as gift two decades ago.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the expert (L) and the guest on "Antiques Roadshow" (Cover image source: Dailymotion | Kossman Terrance)
Screenshot showing the expert (L) and the guest on "Antiques Roadshow" (Cover image source: Dailymotion | Kossman Terrance)

Something that might be available for cheap at a charity store isn't necessarily insignificant, and the true value of such items is often revealed on “Antiques Roadshow.” But even on this show, rarely has someone brought an item that they got for less than a dollar. A guest on the BBC edition of the show brought such an object, and left the expert astonished. The unique object, which was also tiny, came from Japan and was known as an inro. Turns out that it used to be part of a samurai’s outfit, and it's actual value was more than $6,700.

via GIPHY

 

The inro was tiny, but the craftsmanship was impeccable. It was designed like a lobster all around and had a tree an inscription in Japanese on the other side, making it quite unique. The guest said that it was given to him by his mother when he was younger and that he’s had it for a couple of decades. "She liked charity shops, still does, and anything with an animal on it, she would give me,” he said.

Expert David Battie was immediately impressed with it. "I think it is just the most magical object,” he said, as per a report in the Mirror. "And the Japanese used to carry small objects around in their seals, medicines, spices, that sort of thing. You then come through the cord, which you've got more or less right there, to the ojime, which actually tensions that. Now it won't on yours, because the cord's too thin, you need a thicker cord."

Screenshot showing the inro on
Screenshot showing the inro on "Antiques Roadshow." (Image source: Dailymotion | Kossman Terrance)

The expert then picked it up and attached the object to his belt with the cord. He said that this was the traditional way to wear it. Battie suspected the object to be made in the 19th century, a time when the samurai had just been made obsolete by the government of Japan.

"So you had 200 years of peace, the economy's quite strong and not an awful lot of people, so they turn to making show-off objects which the Samurai can wear about his person, and inro were one of those,” he added.

Screenshot showing the inscription on the into. (Image credit: Dailymotion | Kossman Terrance)
Screenshot showing the inscription on the into. (Image source: Dailymotion | Kossman Terrance)

The expert then revealed that the object was made of lacquer, which surprised the guest as he thought that it was plastic. Battie then shared a woeful tale of how workers who used to extract the element from the trees died an early death, as it was highly poisonous in its raw form.

 

Battie said that it could have been made by one the greatest lacquer artists of the 20th century, Shibata Zeshin, but he wasn’t too sure about it. "I'd have to go and do a bit of work on it. Even if it's not, it's worth £3,000 ($4,000) to £5,000 ($6,700),” he said. The guest certainly wasn’t expecting such a valuation, and said, "Oh my God. Okay.” It’s incredible how an item that once cost 68 cents was valued at thousands of dollars.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my golly' after hearing value of a painting locked in her closet
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my golly' after hearing value of a painting locked in her closet
The guest had an estimate in mind but what the expert revealed was a lot higher.
5 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey lands in awkward situation with contestant but hugs it out
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey lands in awkward situation with contestant but hugs it out
The host had to quickly compose himself but he handled things like a professional.
7 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $1,000 over the guest's asking price for a dinosaur skull
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $1,000 over the guest's asking price for a dinosaur skull
Harrison was very impressed with the fossil but also wanted an expert to take a look just to be sure.
8 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned as his charity store item bought for 68 cents gets a huge valuation
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned as his charity store item bought for 68 cents gets a huge valuation
The guest said that his mother had given to him as gift two decades ago.
10 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins bonus round after 'insane' string of bad luck had fans on edge
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins bonus round after 'insane' string of bad luck had fans on edge
All three contestants either landed on the Bankrupt or Lose A Turn wedge within minutes.
11 hours ago
'Jeopardy' insiders claim the show could be looking for a new host amid dismal TV ratings
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' insiders claim the show could be looking for a new host amid dismal TV ratings
There has been speculation about the host's future after a disastrous ratings dip this year.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestants showed off a Nikola Tesla-like science experiment and got a $500,000 deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants showed off a Nikola Tesla-like science experiment and got a $500,000 deal
The entrepreneurs claimed to have invented what would become the future of wireless charging.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey says 'man, this game' after contestant has a nail-biting finish
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey says 'man, this game' after contestant has a nail-biting finish
All hope seemed lost for the contestant at one point but she pulled off a miracle.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' guest judge goes against everyone's advice to invest $500,000 in wonder drink company
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' guest judge goes against everyone's advice to invest $500,000 in wonder drink company
Wildwonder boasted of $1.4 million in revenue and had a successful run rate of $2.5 million during the time of the valuation.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant triggers a dance off with her impressive moves in wild TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant triggers a dance off with her impressive moves in wild TV moment
Few contestants have ever played this game with this much perfection in the past.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after $20,000 valuation for Rolex gifted by his uncle
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after $20,000 valuation for Rolex gifted by his uncle
The expert said that the watch's value was $2,600 than what it could have been.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' judges couldn't believe Barbara Corcoran made a deal with an inexperienced founder
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judges couldn't believe Barbara Corcoran made a deal with an inexperienced founder
Kevin O'Leary, Daymond John, and Robert Herjavec tried to stop her from making the offer.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy' viewers were quick to find out this contestant is the sister of a famous TV personality
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' viewers were quick to find out this contestant is the sister of a famous TV personality
She was able to impress viewers with her trivia knowledge but wasn't able to win the game.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' guest judge chases after contestants backstage with a massive deal in wild TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' guest judge chases after contestants backstage with a massive deal in wild TV moment
All hope seemed lost for the entrepreneurs who had come up with an innovative health product.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy’ fans absolutely loved the ‘wholesome’ call that Ken Jennings had with a show legend
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy’ fans absolutely loved the ‘wholesome’ call that Ken Jennings had with a show legend
Fans compared Jennings' laid-back style with late television host Fred Rogers.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' takes a wild turn as Lori Greiner snatches major deal from Kevin O’Leary’s hands
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' takes a wild turn as Lori Greiner snatches major deal from Kevin O’Leary’s hands
The offer being made to the entrepreneurs by O'Leary also seemed to be a bit unfair.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'no kidding' after expert revealed the value of her family heirloom
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'no kidding' after expert revealed the value of her family heirloom
The guest said that she had received the item from her grandmother who had inherited it.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for Kobe Bryant's items after Chumlee convinced him
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for Kobe Bryant's items after Chumlee convinced him
The "Pawn Stars" were aleft impressed by the only basketball signed by the OGs Jordan, Phil Jackson, and Kobe.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants get Kevin O'Leary to officiate a wedding and still failed to land an offer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants get Kevin O'Leary to officiate a wedding and still failed to land an offer
Turns out that Mr. Wonderful was ordained by the state of California to do the job.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans had the the same thing to say after seeing one contestant: 'Is that...'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans had the the same thing to say after seeing one contestant: 'Is that...'
Fans did not expect to see a person with such a striking resemblance to the former Vice President.
4 days ago