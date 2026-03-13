U.S. Customs Office shares new update on Trump admin's tariff refund system

The Customs and Border Protection said the four-part refund system will be operational in a few weeks

President Donald Trump's administration claims that the construction of a web-based portal to handle refund requests from companies for nearly $170 billion in emergency tariffs, which were struck down by the Supreme Court, is nearing completion. Different components of the system are 40% to 70% ready. In an update to Judge Richard Eaton, who is overseeing the refund process, a top official of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the refund system is expected to be operational soon, with performance testing set to take place "in the next few weeks".

Representative Image of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection office (Image Source: Getty Images/Photo by Douglas Rissing)

After the Supreme Court struck down the tariffs as illegal, which were imposed using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) last month, businesses have been pushing for speedy refunds of the $170 billion in levies that they paid the government. While the court instructed the administration to act immediately on creating a refund process, the administration warned that it will still take time to process refunds to roughly 330,000 importers. In the latest update to Judge Eaton, Brandon Lord, executive director of the CBP’s trade policy and programs department, wrote that the government is setting up a software system that will have four components, and each of those is between 40% to 80% developed.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a chart of "reciprocal tariffs" while speaking during a “Make America Wealthy Again” trade announcement event (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

In an affidavit, Lord explained that once the claims are submitted, they will go through a processing, review, and refunding process through the Consolidated Administration and Processing of Entries (CAPE) functionality that will have the four integrated components: "Claim Portal, Mass Processing, Review and Liquidation/Reliquidation, and Refund," as per the affidavit. The document further stated that as of March 11, the development of the Claim Portal was 70% complete, while the Mass Processing component was at 40% completion. The other two components, Review and Liquidation/Reliquidation and Refund, are at 80% and 60% completion, respectively. The CBP added that the officials expect to process the vast majority of refunds in the “first phase of development," and the department is set to conduct performance testing in the coming weeks.

Representative image of a sign on Trump's Trade War behind U.S. Tim Kaine (D-VA) (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Kayla Bartkowski)

Late last month, the Supreme Court ruled in a landmark 6-3 decision that President Trump overstepped his authority to invoke the 1977 IEEPA to impose the tariffs. The court struck down the bulk of the administration's sweeping import charges and instructed the government to start processing the refunds. Judge Eaton was designated by the U.S. Court of International Trade to oversee the refund process. Initially, the judge demanded that the government take immediate steps to process the refunds for over 2,000 companies and counting. However, after hearing the CPB's plea over practical concerns of processing the refunds last week, Eaton gave the department some breathing space to create a new process that will be capable of accepting claims as soon as next month. “These duties must now be refunded with interest, and the clock is ticking,” the judge said in a Friday order, according to The Hill.

Many large importers, including FedEx, Costco, and more, have sued CBP to protect their right to a refund. According to Reuters, the refunds will only be issued to importers who paid the duties, and while there is no obligation for them to pass on the funds to customers, lawmakers and consumer groups have urged them to do so.

