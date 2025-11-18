Market Realist
Survation Study Confirms Record Success Rates Among Samuel Leeds Academy Graduates

A new independent study by polling company Survation has confirmed record success rates for graduates of Samuel Leeds’s Property Investors Academy.

Nov. 18 2025, Published 3:32 p.m. ET

Source: Samuel Leeds
A new independent study by polling company Survation has confirmed record success rates for graduates of Samuel Leeds’s Property Investors Academy.
Survation, trusted by the BBC, The Telegraph, and leading UK universities, contacted everyone who graduated from the academy between 2020 and 2025. The findings surprised even long-term critics.

  • 86% of graduates were actively investing in property within twelve months of joining.
  • 43% completed a buy-refurbish-refinance deal in their first year.
  • 11% flipped a property for profit.
  • 95% said they would recommend the academy to a friend.

“No one in the world gets results like this,” Leeds said. “Universities charge ten times more and deliver less. My students are out there buying real properties and building real businesses.”

The study also found that graduates were confident and engaged, with 70% reporting they felt the academy had given them the confidence to buy property successfully.

Leeds offers live training with mentoring throughout. Students are guided by practising solicitors, accountants, and investors who make up the academy’s in-house team.

“This study matters,” he said. “It’s not my numbers. It’s theirs. Survation works with serious institutions. They’re not a friendly neighbour with a clipboard.”

The data has been made publicly available for full transparency on Survation’s website. For Leeds, the research is more than a business victory; it is a statement about accountability in education.

“It proves that integrity and results can go hand in hand,” he said.

Full Survey data: https://www.survation.com/archive/2025-2/samuel-leeds-academy-data-tables-survation-september-2025-1/

