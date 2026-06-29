MAGFAST: This Charging Company Is Changing The Game MAGFAST is poised to expand its ecosystem with products starting with new adapters for smart watches and other devices. By Mark Pygas June 28 2026, Published 10:05 p.m. ET Source: MAGFAST

If you’re anything like me, you probably don't think about your chargers until something goes wrong. The cable frays or abruptly stops working. The power bank that was supposed to last the trip dies before lunch. The phone that was supposed to be charging all night somehow woke up with 2% battery.

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Recognizing just how dependent we’ve become on our mobile devices, consumer-electronics pioneer MAGFAST has pursued the elimination of the lackluster efforts of the technology before it.

When you pick up a MAGFAST Air Pro charging base station for the first time, feel the hefty weight of a device that will charge multiple phones together at full speed, hear a device snap magnetically into place with a comforting, solid click, you’ll start to wonder ‘why hasn't charging always felt like this?’

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Grab MAGFAST’s sleek new Passport power bank – the world’s only power bank that can take its charge wirelessly so it’s always snapped onto your phone even when charging – you just can’t forget to take it with you. You’ll wonder ‘why hasn’t charging always been this convenient?’ MAGFAST is redefining what it means to power up, drawing from a passionate community of supporters and the relentless drive of its founder. MAGFAST stands out as a tech innovator, a company truly changing the game.

A Company Born From Frustration…and Vision

Tired of wrestling with cable chaos and ho-hum charging gadgets, CEO Seymour Segnit channeled his inner entrepreneur to change charging for good. With an Oxford engineering background, a radio broadcaster’s flair, and a Silicon Valley survivor’s resourcefulness, he launched MAGFAST with the belief that charging should be as delightful as it is powerful. From the beginning, MAGFAST has promised products that are best in class and carry a sense of luxury in every detail.

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The MAGFAST Special Sauce: Technology, Design, and Community

The charging market is full of products that do one thing adequately. Seymour was determined to build superior products that work together as a system, a charging system that could be fast, wireless, magnetic, modular, and beautiful all at once. MAGFAST chargers and power banks snap together magnetically, letting you, among other things, snap two power banks together to double your battery capacity. A pioneer in the charging industry. And the loyalty and dedication of the community behind it says it all.

One comment puts it simply. "Strong, heavy and virtually indestructible. So far all MAGFAST products I have worked as promoted. I love them all." That kind of devotion is reflective of the MAGFAST customer base. With over 6,000 investors and tens of thousands of early customers, the company receives real-time feedback that routinely shapes its products.

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The flagship Air Pro charging base station leads the way, boasting three full-powered Qi2 25W magnetic wireless charging ports, and up to 140W via USB-C. Unlike lightweight plastic competitors, the Air Pro’s solid construction (weighing 2.2 lbs) expresses both stability and a premium feel. And it’s stunningly handsome on your desk or kitchen counter. As one customer, put it, “The MAGFAST Airpro is a substantial piece of equipment. Solid metal construction. More ports than I have cables for. This is a product not to be missed.”

MAGFAST’s five-senses design philosophy means every product is visually delightful, feels substantial, and even offers satisfying auditory and tactile feedback. In common with some of the world’s prestige consumer-electronics leaders, the company also pays close attention to packaging design, making each unboxing feel special and momentous.

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Customer Reviews: Real Voices, Real Experiences

MAGFAST’s crowd-supported approach isn’t just a funding model; it’s a full-blown community. Complete with lively debates, strong opinions, and the sort of loyalty you’d expect from a British football club. And customers are not shy about sharing their enthusiasm.

“MAGFAST Air Pro Charger is Fantastic!!” writes Mary-Lou O. “It is not just aesthetically pleasing, but also charges my phone and tablet much faster than the competitors’ chargers…I love everything about the beautiful and efficient charger.”

Charger is Fantastic!!” writes Mary-Lou O. “It is not just aesthetically pleasing, but also charges my phone and tablet much faster than the competitors’ chargers…I love everything about the beautiful and efficient charger.” Alan E. raves, “This is the world’s cutting-edge company when it comes to wireless charging…Their Air Pro and Database magnetically adhere to each other making the combination unbeatable when it comes to phone charging AND peripheral management together! I’ve never been more impressed with a new cutting-edge product.”

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Other comments reported: “I can’t stop touching this charging cable. Nice, thick & heavy duty. Not to mention my charge time was literally cut in half…It felt like it took forever to receive, but it was worth the wait.” “MAGFAST has delivered as promised,” says Steven M. “I recommend them to everyone.” “Beautiful products." “Even though they’ve gone through some difficult times, they’ve stuck with it and managed to thrive. Their personnel are courteous and friendly…I am fairly convinced they will be an excellent company to invest in, which I’ve done myself.”

Innovation and Transparency in a Fragmented Market

The charging world is evolving rapidly, with USB-C and the new Qi2 wireless standard now leading the way. MAGFAST is at the forefront, offering universal compatibility for both Apple and Android devices. Their partnership with Iontra brings next-generation proprietary fast-charging technology to their Gen2 power banks, extending battery life by up to three times.

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MAGFAST’s premium Lux Pro cables are another fan favorite, praised for their durability and performance. “All of my devices charge very fast, and the cable itself has the look, feel, and performance of a high-quality item (because it is!),” says Boone. “None of them can hold a candle to the Lux Pro.”

What truly separates MAGFAST is its honesty and connection with its community. Unlike most tech darlings, MAGFAST has openly acknowledged its challenges with early manufacturing, choosing transparency over evading a tough question. As one long-time customer, David M., puts it: “It’s been a long ride…happy with the service and quality of the final product. Thanks for holding up to the commitment in the tough times.”

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A Brand Built to Last

Looking ahead, MAGFAST is poised to expand its ecosystem with products starting with new adapters for smart watches and other devices. The company’s commitment to sustainability, durable product design, and e-waste reduction adds another layer to its purposeful mission.

In a market projected to exceed $34 billion by the end of this year, MAGFAST’s blend of technical innovation, premium design, and community-driven approach makes it stand out from the crowd. They’ll even give you one of their premium Clear Cut Cases for your phone (you’ll cover just shipping and handling) as a thank you for taking a look at the product range.