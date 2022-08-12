SEC Whistleblower Awards Are Taxed as Income, Can Offer Big Payout

The SEC sometimes relies on those in the know to help it keep the securities market in check. If you’re aware of an activity that violates federal securities laws, you can tip the SEC about it. You can share information about a violation that have already occurred, is ongoing, or is about to occur. If the information you shared helps the SEC to catch the bad actors, you may be receive a reward. The regulator has paid about $1.3 billion to whistleblowers since 2012.