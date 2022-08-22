AMC’s APE Units Come at a Bad Time for AMC Stock

AMC’s preferred equity dividend, aka APE, has been automatically distributed to existing shareholders. According to Public.com, “All [AMC] positions purchased before market close on Aug. 19 will be eligible to receive the [APE] dividend. [APE] dividends will be issued at close of trading on Friday, Aug. 19."

Investors may be able to convert APE into common stock in the future, though that can only happen if “the company proposes and shareholders (including APE holders) vote to approve the authorization of additional common shares at a future AMC Entertainment stockholders’ meeting,” according to Aron.