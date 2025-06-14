ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey pretends to cry after hearing player's answer: 'I want to go to hell'

The contestant's answer did not make a lot of sense, and Harvey didn't let the opportunity slip by.
PUBLISHED 8 MINUTES AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey on "Family Feud" (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Steve Harvey usually uses his deadpan facial expressions to roast contestants for stupid answers on “Family Feud,” but sometimes he can pull off antics that stand out. In an earlier episode of the show, a contestant gave an unusual answer, which left the host scratching his head. It didn’t take long for him to mock the contestant’s answer, and he even acted as if he was crying in the hilarious segment.

via GIPHY

 

Harvey asked a survey question, as is the norm of the show. On this occasion, the question was, “In heaven, when you turn on the faucet, what comes out?” A woman named Connie got to her buzzer first, and she said, “Blessings.” Unfortunately, that wasn’t correct. Her opponent, Marie, said, “Angels,” but that wasn’t correct either. It was then the turn of a member from Connie’s family, the Dinardos.

A woman named Terry was next, and she said, “Holy Water.” That was the correct answer. The Dinardos then decided to pass the round to the Roy family, and that’s when it happened. A woman named Michelle was up next, and she said, “Steve, I would say tears.” Harvey seemed shocked by this answer, but the contestant said, “I mean, they’re dead.” However, the host of the show was having none of it.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction after hearing the answer. (Image credit: YouTune | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction after hearing the answer. (Image source: YouTune | Family Feud)

“You in heaven!” he exclaimed with a confused look on his face. Harvey then proceeded to mock the contestant’s answer by pretending to cry, saying, “I want to go to hell,” during his whole act. The answer was not there on the board, but the studio audience had a great time seeing the host take roast yet another contestant of the show. In the end, however, things did not turn out too badly for the Roys.

This was a tough question to get right, so the Dinardos thought it’d be better to pass than play. The Roys weren’t able to get all the answers before they got three strikes. So, their opponents got a chance to close out the game and make their strategy work. However, they did not get an answer on the board, and their plan ended up backfiring. Fans of the show loved the part when Harvey made fun of the contestant, but some did not like the answers.

Screenshot showing the winning family celebrating. (Image credit: YouTube | Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the winning family celebrating. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

“I was like it's a faucet, liquids come out, not angels or music. My answer was Soda, Wine and beer. These were some strange answers,” one user commented. “Sometimes I am concerned at how angry I get at the stupidity of some of these answers. This was chaos,” quipped another. “Literally the first two things I said were Wine and Gold. All the rest I wouldn't have gotten 😂,” one more fan wrote.

 

The other answers given by the contestants were beer, happiness, stars, and music. Only one of them was correct, and that was beer. It was said by the Roy family’s Sean. It was right after Michelle’s turn.

