'Family Feud' contestant claimed she could sing like Beyoncé — Steve Harvey's reaction said it all

The host of the show expected a fantastic voice but was left utterly disappointed.

Steve Harvey loves to shake a leg and flaunt his talents on “Family Feud” beyond just hosting, and he encourages players to do the same. But he was also quick to call out a contestant named Aleah, after she claimed that she sounded like pop icon Beyoncé in her head. She offered to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ in her Beyoncé voice, but the host of the show was left repulsed by what he heard.

Harvey made it a point to let the contestant know about it. It only took the host a few seconds to interrupt Aleah while she was singing to brutally critique her singing skills. “Are you serious?” he asked. “In your head, you thought that was Beyoncé?” He then turned to the other members of her family and asked, “What’s wrong with y’all? Y’all should have shut this down.” He was then told that they support their family no matter what.

The host was asking survey questions before this entire thing unfolded, and the question on this occasion was, “Name an animal a magician hides in the pants that he hopes doesn't bite his magical part." Anisha from the Blackstone family guessed the top answer and decided to play. Then it was Aleah's turn.

The host was stunned when the family said that they asked her to sing in her Beyoncé voice often. He asked, “Who asked for her to sing? Who?” A woman named Shelby said that everyone they knew in Elkridge did, which led Harvey to make fun of the place. “Oh, in Elkridge? I told you there was nobody up there." “Well, I guess we ain’t gonne be able to get Beyonce. Come on, Leah,” he added.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the Blackstone family. (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Aleah even sang the answer like a pop star, and it turned out to be one of the answers on the board. With one answer remaining on the board and two strikes, Harvey came back to the contestant once again. “I’m back, Steve. It’s my turn,” she said. “I know. Girl, I was waiting on it,” the host replied. She had to get this answer right for her family to win this round.

The contestant was in her Beyonce mode and decided to sing the answer out as well. This time, however, it was a lot more impressive than before as she hit a high note as she said the answer. That was indeed the final answer on the board, and the Blackstone family won the game thanks to Aleah, who was criticized for her voice only a few moments ago.

“Steve Harvey playing the role of Simon Cowell here,” one fan commented under the clip on YouTube. “In her head was right 🤣🤣🤣..that family is the kinda family I wish I had...so supportive!!!” quipped another user. “Tell her not to quit her day job😵‍💫 you wasn’t kidding when you said she was terrible🤢🤮” one more fan wrote.