ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Shark Tank' contestant calls his mom for advice before closing $150,000 deal with two judges

This contestant was on the verge of closing a multi-Shark deal when he thought he could use some extra support.
PUBLISHED 12 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the founder of Card.io alongside his mother on Shark Tank (Cover image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing the founder of Card.io alongside his mother on Shark Tank (Cover image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

"Shark Tank" has featured several entrepreneurs who launch a business with their parents or a sibling. While they collaborate on pitching their products, it's rare to see someone call their parents before accepting an offer, the way the founder of Card.io decided to call in his mother for help. The 26-year-old contestant, Destin George Bell, was on the verge of closing a multi-Shark deal with Daymond John and guest Shark Rashaun Williams, but he wasn't too sure if he wanted to give up 15% of his company. That's when he called his mom to the stage, who gave him the confidence to close the $150,000 deal. 

Screenshot showing Bell running off to call his mother (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing Bell running off to call his mother (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

In the episode, Bell entered the Tank seeking $150,000 for 5% equity in his company. In his presentation, he pitched his fitness app, Card.io, that transforms the usual cardio exercises into a competitive game for users. Bell showed how the app worked with a live demo for the investors. He explained that the users can run, walk, or bike around the city to mark their territory and turn their daily exercise into a real-time social activity by battling other players. 

Screenshot showing Bell sharing a demo (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing Bell sharing a demo (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

When it came to the numbers, Bell shared that the app's ‘freemium’ model already had acquired 22,000 users across 70 countries. He said that the platform had a 34% 30-day retention rate, and was generating about $4,000 per month revenue from its $25 premium subscription. He added that the brand had raised $470,000, including grants from the creators of Pokémon GO. He further impressed the Sharks by claiming to have partnerships with big organizations like the Cleveland Marathons, the Road Runners Club of America, and more. Furthermore, his app could seamlessly integrate with fitness platforms.

Even though Bell managed to impress the panel with his dynamic presentation, not all Sharks were keen on making a deal. A few quickly dropped out, including Lori Greiner and Mark Cuban, who felt they weren't the right partners for Bell. Next to pass was Kevin O'Leary, who said he didn't have enough data on the user base to justify the investment. 

Screenshot showing the Sharks talking to the entrepreneur (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing the Sharks talking to the entrepreneur (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

However, the other two judges, Williams, a renowned venture capitalist and minority owner of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, and John, were both interested in making a deal. “I love your energy. I did the same thing. I just did it with a phone. Forty years ago, I made 50 calls a day for six months, until people picked up," John said, relating to Bell's cold call strategy. The two of them paired up to offer  $150,000, but for 15% equity. Bell countered with 10% and the Sharks straight up refused. The entrepreneur then asked if he could talk to his mom, and the Sharks asked him to bring her into the Tank. 

Screenshot showing Lori Greiner's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing Lori Greiner's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

Bell then brought his mom onto the stage, and Williams jokingly asked her to talk some sense into him. The young entrepreneur turned to her for advice, and she encouraged him to go for the deal. Bell finally opened his arms and welcomed the two Sharks as his new partners. 

 

According to the Shark Tank Blog, Card.io gained a lot of buzz after the episode aired. As it went viral on social media, the app expanded its user base, and as of 2024, the company was valued at $1.46 million, according to the publication. 

More on Market Realist:

'Shark Tank' contestants convince Mark Cuban to seal a $500,000 deal — even after he backed out

'Shark Tank' contestants get a life-changing deal from Mark Cuban for their tornado shelter

'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban invests big money in company that sells desserts made of hummus

RELATED TOPICS SHARK TANK
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' contestants change Mark Cuban's mind and get a $300,000 deal after he pulled out
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants change Mark Cuban's mind and get a $300,000 deal after he pulled out
The shark had said that he was out earlier but came back in to swoop the deal away from the others.
6 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $50,000 by failing to solve easy puzzle and fans were baffled
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $50,000 by failing to solve easy puzzle and fans were baffled
The player was on a roll before she entered the bonus round and ran out of luck.
6 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' audience gasps after expert revealed the value of guest's 125-year-old cigarette box
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' audience gasps after expert revealed the value of guest's 125-year-old cigarette box
The item was gifted to the guest's grandfather by the Tsar of Russia towards the end of the empire.
7 hours ago
'Jeopardy' contestant shamed for getting answer wrong in Ozzy Osbourne category
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' contestant shamed for getting answer wrong in Ozzy Osbourne category
Ozzy Osbourne recently passed away after delivering one of the most incredible farewell concerts.
8 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant turns down chance to win $25,000 in cash as he wanted to play safe
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant turns down chance to win $25,000 in cash as he wanted to play safe
It's rare to see contestants on the show refuse chances to win big, but the player was certain.
9 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant calls his mom for advice before closing $150,000 deal with two judges
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant calls his mom for advice before closing $150,000 deal with two judges
This contestant was on the verge of closing a multi-Shark deal when he thought he could use some extra support.
12 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison slammed by disgruntled guest who didn't get the deal he asked for
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison slammed by disgruntled guest who didn't get the deal he asked for
The guest seemed confident about his exorbitant asking price but was quickly shot down.
1 day ago
Costco customer points out how the muffins they’re selling now are different: 'You had to...'
COSTCO
Costco customer points out how the muffins they’re selling now are different: 'You had to...'
Costco might not get it right all the time but when they do, customers love it.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a brand new car just after Drew Carey signed the back of his t-shirt
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wins a brand new car just after Drew Carey signed the back of his t-shirt
The contestant wore a shirt that said Carey had signed it on stage, and the host obliged.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player shares disturbing childhood story but Pat Sajak thought it was 'pointless'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player shares disturbing childhood story but Pat Sajak thought it was 'pointless'
The former host could be quite brutal if he wanted to and this was an example of that.
1 day ago
'Price Is Right' contestants just can't win big at Plinko — and fans point out a big flaw in the game
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price Is Right' contestants just can't win big at Plinko — and fans point out a big flaw in the game
A fan used a physics experiment to break down the science behind the game and point out that there was a 'big flaw.'
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' judges are impressed by teen contestant's pitch but express concern about his future
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judges are impressed by teen contestant's pitch but express concern about his future
The entrepreneur's pitch was entertaining to the sharks but no one offered a deal
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey caught off guard by rapper Lil Jon's controversial comment
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey caught off guard by rapper Lil Jon's controversial comment
Lil Jon wasn't having any of the answers showing up on the board.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned to find out that white stones on her brooch were real diamonds
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned to find out that white stones on her brooch were real diamonds
The guest had no idea when the brooch belonging to her great-grandmother had been made.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left stunned after expert revealed the value of table that cost her just $25
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left stunned after expert revealed the value of table that cost her just $25
The guest said that she had purchased it from a garage sale and cleaned the mold off it.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant loses out on a BMW car after taking the advice from audience
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant loses out on a BMW car after taking the advice from audience
The contestant was playing well but was too dependent on suggestions for his own good.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison lets a 200-year-old gold coin slip by as he won't offer $1,000 more
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison lets a 200-year-old gold coin slip by as he won't offer $1,000 more
Harrison can be a tough negotiator, but sometimes, he can be a bit too tough for his own good.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for the pamphlet signed by Martin Luther King Jr.
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for the pamphlet signed by Martin Luther King Jr.
Rick Harrison doesn't mind paying for items significant to the history of his country, and this was the same.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison gets nostalgic and shows off dance moves after buying Sony Walkman
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison gets nostalgic and shows off dance moves after buying Sony Walkman
The pawn store owner was in awe of the item after learning that it was one of the first-ever.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant pitched an alarm clock that cooks bacon and it went as expected
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant pitched an alarm clock that cooks bacon and it went as expected
The pitch went exactly how one would expect, and the sharks took turns to explain what was wrong with the product.
4 days ago