NFL Legend Terry Bradshaw Is Downsizing and Selling His $22M Oklahoma Ranch
Former NFL quarterback and Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw has been very open lately about his health struggles — revealing he has battled two forms of cancer in the past year.
Now, it seems, Bradshaw is downsizing, and has listed his $22.5 million Quarter Houses Ranch in Oklahoma to travel and spend more time with his family.
Situated on 744 acres, the impressive property was featured on Bradshaw's reality series, The Bradshaw Bunch. Bradshaw and his wife, Tammy, have already moved to a smaller ranch in Texas, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, and will continue to operate the ranch from there until it is sold.
Terry Bradshaw's Oklahoma ranch features an 8,600-square-foot home and multiple barns.
Along with a a six-bedroom home, the property also boasts a 2,600-square-foot manager’s home, a four-bedroom bunk house, and multiple barns.
Bradshaw's ranch also has a 1,000-square-foot entertainment patio and several stocked fishing lakes and ponds.
Previously, Bradshaw opened up about living on a ranch with 172 horses, telling Entertainment Tonight, "I've been ranching for 44 years. I know the horse business, I give direction but I hardly interfere."
Spoken like a true quarterback.
The Quarter House Ranch is a working ranch!
Bradshaw's property is currently in operation as a working equestrian and cattle ranch, and all ranch facilities are functional.
There are 8 lakes ponds/small lakes strategically situated throughout the property assuring an abundance of water resources, delivering all the components necessary for hay production, working cattle and horse facilities and grasses essential to a superb hay," Icon Global Group detailed in their listing.
"Also, on the ranch is a set of working cattle pens, alley ways to all barns and pens, large six-bay shop to store farm implements, four-horse walker, a separate hay barn and show pig barn."
There is also a 12-stall stallion barn, a 20-stall show barn with tack room and wash area, and a 50-stall mare barn with a laboratory and state of the art breeding facility.
Plus, there are numerous internal trails throughout property for walking, 4-wheeling, and horseback riding.
So, whoever buys this property can expect to get their hands dirty! Quarter Horses Ranch is listed with Icon Global Group.