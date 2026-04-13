How to Rebuild Wealth from Ground Zero: Tune in for Lessons From Property Investor Samuel Leeds Who Actually Did It In the upcoming online webinar, Samuel Leeds breaks down all the key strategies you can use to build wealth with property in 2026. By Market Realist Team April 13 2026, Published 2:55 p.m. ET Source: Samuel Leeds

Every now and then, there’s a statement you hear from wealthy people: If I lost everything today, I’d be back on top in no time. To someone who is actively suffering from all the nasty side effects of not having wealth, this sounds like arrogance to the extent of almost mocking you. However, British property investor and real estate mogul Samuel Leeds believes building wealth is like building any other skill, and this statement can realistically be applicable to the people who actually built their wealth from scratch because they learned the skills required on the path to it.

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If you’re seriously aiming for building wealth, you first have to change your own life and lifestyle, and understanding why the self-made wealthy think this way is the first step towards it.

Why the rich aren’t afraid of going broke

There is a massive difference between inheriting money and building it from the ground up. If someone inherits millions and then loses it in a bad investment, they are usually in deep trouble. They never had to build the machine that generated the cash in the first place, so they have no idea how to rebuild it. On the other hand, if you strip a self-made entrepreneur of their assets, you are only taking away the results of their knowledge, not the knowledge itself.

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Throughout history, plenty of high-profile business owners have lost everything to market crashes, bad partnerships, or shifting economies. Yet, within a few short years, many are back on top.

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Leeds often highlights this distinction when teaching new investors. “People obsess over the bank balance, but that’s just a byproduct,” he notes. “The real asset is knowing exactly how to generate cash from absolute zero. Once you learn that, you never unlearn it.” When you know how to spot a lucrative deal, how to negotiate, and how to structure a business, you don't need an enormous trust fund to get moving. You just need a phone and a bit of hustle.

The real reason most people stay stuck

So, what actually separates the people who stay stuck from the people who rise to the top? It all comes down to how you view problems. We have heard the word ‘mindset’ so many times by now, in so many ways, from so many self-proclaimed “gurus” that it has almost lost its meaning. Yet, in building wealth, it’s the only thing that matters. You can hand a huge sum of money to someone with poor financial habits, and they will likely lose it. But if you drop a self-made billionaire in a brand-new city with no contacts, they will simply start looking for problems that people will pay to have solved. Where an average person sees a closed door or a lack of funding, an entrepreneur sees an opportunity to get creative. And this ‘mindset’ is exactly what makes them billionaires.

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Why figuring it all out yourself is a massive waste of time

Having said all that, while the right attitude is crucial, let's be realistic. You cannot just think your way to a billion dollars. You need real, practical steps. When you are starting from nothing, the business world is incredibly confusing. There are a hundred different paths you can take, and most of them lead to dead ends. Trial and error might be a good teacher, but it is also an expensive one. You will waste years making obvious mistakes. That is why finding the right mentor is a non-negotiable. You need someone who has already made the mistakes so you don't have to.

“You can spend 10 years guessing and hoping you get it right,” Leeds explains. “Or you can find someone who has actually lived it and just let them show you the way.” In the upcoming online webinar, Samuel Leeds offers exactly that: he breaks down all the key strategies you can use to build wealth with property in 2026. In this course of just seven days, you will learn tricks of knowing which property to go after, negotiating deals, and which capital to attract your way, and which to avoid. You will get to see all the paths Leeds took to bring himself where he is.

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