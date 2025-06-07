ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' announcer shares behind-the-scene secrets and it involves 'work wife' Drew Carey

The announcer was also asked why he thought the show was so popular, and he had an interesting answer.
PUBLISHED 16 MINUTES AGO
Screenshot showing George Gray on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: YouTube | priceisright)
Screenshot showing George Gray on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: YouTube | priceisright)

Fans see the games and wins on “The Price is Right,” but there's a lot that goes into bringing all that on screen. While Drew Carey is the face of the show, the models and announcer, George Gray, also play their parts consistently. The cast and crew are also pretty close to one another outside of the studio. They even have a little ritual that they follow before going up on stage. Gray shared some details about what goes on behind the scenes in an interview with TV Insider.

via GIPHY

 

“I do joke around all the time that Drew is my work wife,” he said. “We see each other in the morning before we go on stage, and we’ll walk past each other like the old Wile E. Coyote cartoons from Warner Brothers. ‘Morning, Sam, Martin, Ralph.’ We’ll say that to each other. And then, we really chat for the first time.”

Usually, the game show host and other members of the cast leave the stage during commercial breaks to take a breather backstage, but Gray revealed that he and Carey stay exactly where they’re supposed to be and have a lot of fun with the audience. The announcer revealed that the host even takes questions from the audience and that they ask each other about how their weekends went during that time.

 

“He stays out there, takes questions, we goof off, have fun, and that’s when we will ask about how our weekends were. That’s when we chat. So, to me, I love that. And he says that too, that that’s his favorite part of the show is just kind of goofing off and hanging out with the audience. And to me, that’s my favorite part, too,” the announcer mentioned.

 

That’s not all, either. The cast and crew of the show have become one tight-knit family thanks to them working together in perfect harmony for so many years. Carey and Gray have both been on the show for more than a decade, and some of the models have been around for that long, too. After they’re done filming for a day, if they’re not too exhausted, they all go out to eat together.

“And we’ll hop over there just, have a couple and laugh, and with the crew too. So, it’s a very tight-knit family. We all get along wonderfully. Everybody hugs. We all say ‘I love you.’ It really is a family,” Gray added. Perhaps it is this camaraderie that is as clear as day on the screen, one of the reasons the show has so many fans today. The announcer believes that it is a mix of the show’s competitive and supportive nature that has made it so popular.

 

“Well, it’s just my opinion, but I think that one of the reasons Price is so popular is and just think about this. Think about a competitive sport, whatever you want to play, you want to win, and you either don’t get to play or you don’t get to win, and you cheer for the other person. That doesn’t happen. It doesn’t happen anywhere, but it happens with Price,” he explained.

