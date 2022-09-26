8 Controversial MLM Companies To Avoid in 2022

According to the FTC, only 1 percent of people who participate in MLMs actually earn a profit.

The other 99 percent of people lose money. However, that doesn’t stop millions of people from signing up for the latest get-rich scheme. In 2021, over 50 million people in the U.S. were involved in direct selling, the highest number in 10 years, reports Statista.

So, how do you know which MLM companies to avoid?