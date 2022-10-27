TreasuryDirect Website Struggles Amid High Demand for I Bonds

I bonds have two rates of return — a fixed rate that stays the same for the life of the bond and an inflation-adjusted rate that is adjusted every six months. The inflation rate of bonds will be adjusted on Nov. 1, and analysts predict the rate could drop to about 6 percent.

If you buy I bonds before the Oct. 28 deadline, those bonds will keep the 9.62 percent interest rate for six months, even if the interest rate drops on Nov. 1.