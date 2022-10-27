New Bali Visa Options Change the Game for U.S. Citizens

B211A offshore visit visa (60 days): This visa gives you 60 days of entry from the start. You can then extend the visa up to twice, for 60 days each, giving you a total of about six months in Bali. You can also get a B211A onshore visa after your initial 30-day visa upon entry, giving you a total of six months.

You can't get a B211A visa if you’ve already extended your visa upon arrival. You must apply for the B211A before getting to Bali as this isn't a visa upon arrival. This visa is for single entry, so you can’t leave and come back. However, you can travel within Indonesia (which has 17,500 islands, so the options are endless). The B211A visa costs about $290–$380, depending on whether you get standard or fast service. U.S. citizens can apply for the Bali B211A visa here.