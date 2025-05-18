'Pawn Stars' guest brings a rare 1978 trophy — then the expert says it's 'supposed to be in a museum'

Even the expert had never seen such an iconic sporting trophy in front of him before.

One might think that a sports person who wins a prestigious trophy would treasure it for life, irrespective of the monetary value. However, an earlier episode of “Pawn Stars” saw one of the rarest and most incredible trophies in the world of sports being brought to the show. The guest wanted half a million dollars for it, and the expert confirmed that it was the correct value. It left Corey Harrison, who stood behind the counter at the time, stunned, although he couldn't even come close to paying that much.

It was a Triple Crown trophy, the most prestigious one in horse racing. It is awarded to the team that wins the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, and Belmont Stakes. The guest bought the trophy from the winning trainer’s family. The trainer had passed away. Even though Corey did not know much about horse racing, he knew that the Triple Crown trophy was an incredible thing just to lay eyes on, let alone owning one.

He was unsure about the value of the trophy, so he called in an expert named Dan Wulkan. He, too, was stunned as soon as he laid eyes on it. “Unbelievable. I’ve actually never seen one,” he said. One of Corey’s issues with it, even if it was authentic, was that he had no idea if he could own it legally. He had bought Grammys and Oscars in the past, but was not allowed to own them. Therefore, he wanted to be sure if it was the case with this as well.

Wulkan confirmed that the winner of the trophy had passed away and that families were allowed to sell such items for financial gain. When it came to putting a price on one of the most priceless prizes in the world of sports, the expert acknowledged that it wasn’t easy putting a price on such an item but said that it was likely worth $500,000.

Screenshot showing the expert with the Triple Crown trophy. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

That is exactly what the guest had asked for, but that’s not good news. Usually, the cast of “Pawn Stars” always buys something at a lower price than the item’s value. They then sell it later on for a profit. Corey was never going to pay half a million, and instead offered $125,000. This was way too little for the guest, and so, the offer was bumped up to $225,000.

That was the highest Corey was willing to go, but the guest had made it clear that he wasn’t going to accept anything less than $500,000. No deal was struck between the two parties that day, but the potential seller remained upbeat. He said that he really needed to get that exact amount for the trophy at least, and was confident that he would find a wealthy collector who would pay that much.