'Pawn Stars' guest was left in disbelief after the expert told Rick Harrison not to buy his limo

The guest was shocked because the expert drove the car and said that he loved the experience.

Sellers who come to "Pawn Stars" are already certain that their artifacts or collectibles are worth a significant amount of money, and Rick Harrison would want to take them off their hands. Experts on the show are simply supposed to authenticate and appraise the items, but they often play a decisive role in the deal. When a guest drove in with a limousine that belonged to someone he called ‘The Great One,’ Harrison was interested in the automobile. But when an expert looked at it and said no, he decided against going ahead with the deal.

It’s safe to say that the guest was not too happy about it. The limo belonged to Jackie Gleason, one of the top Hollywood actors of the ‘50s and ‘60s, who starred in the hit sitcom The Honeymooners. As Harrison fawned over how great that show was, Chumlee stood there without a clue of what he was talking about. “I’m not old,” he said when asked if he watched old TV shows.

The car was a 1978 Lincoln Continental Limousine that came in a brilliant red color. The inside of the car was just how you’d expect a successful Hollywood star’s limo to be. It had seats that were as comfortable as sofas, a television screen, a tabletop which served as a place for bottles and glasses, and a place where one could stub their cigars. There were a couple of cigar marks on one of the armrests as well.

Screenshot showing the limousine on "Pawn Stars." (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

The guest said that he wanted $35,000 for it, and that was the lowest he was willing to go. This was a good amount of money, and Harrison called in an expert to take a look at the car. He loved it from the moment he saw it, but could not help but point out some faults. There were some marks of small damage and rust bubbles, which might have missed the eye by a layman.

The guest said that the car had been repainted, which meant that there could be a number of issues underneath. After examining the car from the outside, it was time to take it out for a spin. The expert and Harrison sat at the front while Chumlee had the back all to himself. He said that he felt like a king, which was expected as this limo was a top-of-the-line model at the time.

As per the expert, the car was moving perfectly well. All in all, there was nothing wrong with the functioning of the car. However, when Harrison asked what it was worth, the expert suggested that he should pass up the chance of buying it. “Seriously? You’re gonna pass?” the guest asked in disbelief.

Screenshot showing the inside of the limousine. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

“There are things hiding underneath it that are trying to get out,” he said. “The rust issues coming out of it on both sides, the things going on the top, so until you strip it down and discover how bad it is, there’s an unknown. I think the major issues with this car are strictly on a cosmetic level,” he added.

