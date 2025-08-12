ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison lowballs too much for Apollo 13 relic that guest sought $50,000 for

The problem with the item was that it had no paperwork or proof to prove that it was genuine.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Rick Harrison and the guest on "Pawn Stars" (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshots showing Rick Harrison and the guest on "Pawn Stars" (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

People bring vintage items, collectibles or rare objects on "Pawn Stars" hoping to sell them for a small fortune, but a single lowball offer from Rick Harrison can dash their hopes. That’s what happened in an earlier episode of the show, which saw a guest bring in a part of the heat shield that was used in the Apollo 13 mission to the moon. The guest wanted $50,000 for it, but the pawn shop owner did not even come close to matching that sum.

via GIPHY

 

The guest said that his father used to work at NASA and had received a part of the heat shield presumably as a gift. The problem with it was that the guest had no paperwork proving it to be a part of the Apollo 13 heat shield, nor did the object have any markings to prove so. It only made sense for Harrison to call in an expert who could shed some light on the matter.

If the item truly was a part of the Apollo 13 heat shield, it perhaps would have been worth what the guest had asked for. That particular mission is infamous for being perhaps the most dangerous space mission in human history. The Apollo 13 capsule was supposed to land on the moon like its predecessors. However, at one point during the journey, the oxygen tank exploded. Everyone involved had to scramble to make sure it made it safely back to Earth.

Screenshot showing the heat shield fragment. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the heat shield fragment. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

The astronauts on board should not have made it back alive, as far as Harrison was concerned, considering the damage inflicted in outer space. They had to slingshot around the moon, using its gravity, to make it back to Earth. Those on board had no clue if their heat shield was still functioning. If it weren’t, they would have been burned to a crisp by the extreme heat upon re-entry into the atmosphere.

The story behind the mission could make any item from it highly valuable, and that’s why the expert was called. In came Mark, the administrator of the Clark County Museum. Upon first glance, he understood that it was a part of the heat shield from the Apollo 13 mission. However, the lack of paperwork to prove it put him in a tough spot as well. If this truly was genuine, it would undoubtedly be worth a lot of money. However, there was no way of knowing at the time.

Screenshot showing the expert (L) and the guest. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the expert (L) and the guest. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

There was no way Harrison would offer $50,000 for the item. He said that he could do the deal for $2,000. Obviously, the guest was never going to agree to this. The lowest he was willing to go was $30,000. No deal was struck that day as a result. But if it was genuine, the pawn shop owner might have missed out on a great deal.

More on Market Realist:

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison spends a whopping $9,000 on a tiny book called 'Dance of Death'

‘Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison offers $5,500 for rare $1k bill — it still wasn't enough for the seller

'Pawn Stars' seller left heartbroken after a painting she bought for $12,000 turned out to be fake

RELATED TOPICS PAWN STARS
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison lowballs too much for Apollo 13 relic that guest sought $50,000 for
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison lowballs too much for Apollo 13 relic that guest sought $50,000 for
The problem with the item was that it had no paperwork or proof to prove that it was genuine.
6 hours ago
Costco customer throws away his receipt before leaving the store — instantly regrets the move
COSTCO
Costco customer throws away his receipt before leaving the store — instantly regrets the move
A TikTok creator shared his experience with Costco’s 'receipt of shame' policy after losing proof of purchase.
7 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' host Corey Harrison offers a lot more than what a guest wanted for his WWII jacket
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' host Corey Harrison offers a lot more than what a guest wanted for his WWII jacket
The pawn shop celebrity believed that the guest was asking way too cheap a price for the jacket.
9 hours ago
When 'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee called a legendary basketball coach to verify his own signature
PAWN STARS
When 'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee called a legendary basketball coach to verify his own signature
He was called by Chumlee to authenticate a signature and a suit he might have worn during games.
11 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey rejects a contestant's answer even before checking the board
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey rejects a contestant's answer even before checking the board
The contestant had also accepted defeat before the board revealed whether it was right ot wrong.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' winner's family pats him on the head — Ryan Seacrest says 'don't beat him up'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' winner's family pats him on the head — Ryan Seacrest says 'don't beat him up'
Frank Mentesana's family got a little too excited after the win, and even host Ryan Seacrest had to intervene.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary demands higher stake from contestants who made him wait for a deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary demands higher stake from contestants who made him wait for a deal
Kevin 'Mr. Wonderful' O’Leary showed his ruthless side after ToyBox founders did not immediately accept his offer.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison uses classic bargaining move to buy Civil War medal for just $1,250
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison uses classic bargaining move to buy Civil War medal for just $1,250
The pawn shop owner lowballed the guest for a rare Civil War–era Medal of Honor awarded to First Defenders of the capital.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'imma hit you' for giving vague answers
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'imma hit you' for giving vague answers
Steve Harvey’s hilarious reaction to a contestant’s unclear answer stole the spotlight on 'Family Feud.'
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestants convince Mark Cuban to close $150,000 deal after he initially rejected them
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants convince Mark Cuban to close $150,000 deal after he initially rejected them
Mark Cuban pressed for an instant yes, but the entrepreneurs waited to hear other Sharks’ offers, and it turned him off.
1 day ago
‘Price is Right’ contestant makes risky move after hearing his wife's advice — ends up losing big
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price is Right’ contestant makes risky move after hearing his wife's advice — ends up losing big
"His wife says throw away a thousand dollars and go for it," host Drew Carey announced.
2 days ago
Ken Jennings throws a playful jab at rival during ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ appearance
ECONOMY & WORK
Ken Jennings throws a playful jab at rival during ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ appearance
The 51-year-old was paired with Matt Damon for the episode which was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison doesn't even make an offer for 11-year-old seller's Apollo relic
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison doesn't even make an offer for 11-year-old seller's Apollo relic
The 11-year-old hoped to get half a million dollars for what he believed was the heat shield from the Apollo mission.
3 days ago
Navy veteran on 'Wheel of Fortune' lost $100,000 because of tough puzzle but she isn't 'complaining'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
Navy veteran on 'Wheel of Fortune' lost $100,000 because of tough puzzle but she isn't 'complaining'
She could have also won an all-expense paid trip to India along with the prize money.
3 days ago
‘Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison offers $5,500 for rare $1k bill — it still wasn't enough for the seller
PAWN STARS
‘Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison offers $5,500 for rare $1k bill — it still wasn't enough for the seller
The guest wanted $10,000 for the star note despite not knowing much about its valuation in the first place.
3 days ago
‘Shark Tank’ contestant seals $200,000 deal with Daymond John — then lifts him up in wild moment
SHARK TANK
‘Shark Tank’ contestant seals $200,000 deal with Daymond John — then lifts him up in wild moment
Daymond John loved the product from the moment he tasted it and was eager to get involved with the company.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant aiming for $24,000 car goes home with $60,000 in cash instead
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant aiming for $24,000 car goes home with $60,000 in cash instead
This was a rare occasion in the history of the game show that a car wasn't the most valuable prize.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' fans have a wild theory about contestants with great teeth getting selected
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' fans have a wild theory about contestants with great teeth getting selected
No such rule has ever been confirmed by the show but fans have their doubts.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys bones of elephant from millions of years ago for just $2,500
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys bones of elephant from millions of years ago for just $2,500
The pawn shop owner seemed to have gotten a good deal for the set on the day.
4 days ago
'Jeopardy' fans could witness changes in the new season that they might not be happy about
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' fans could witness changes in the new season that they might not be happy about
An insider claimed that these changes were meant to jazz up the newest season of the show.
5 days ago