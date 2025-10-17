ECONOMY & WORK
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist.
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison brings down price of hovercraft from $15,000 to $2,000 and it worked

The guest said that she wanted $15,000 but had to settle for just a couple grand.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the guest and Rick Harrison on "Pawn Stars" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Rick Harrison has mastered the art of squeezing out valuable items at significantly lower prices on "Pawn Stars," thanks to his tough negotiation tactics. He pulled it off once again by getting the price of a hovercraft down from $15,000 to $2,000. The guest said that she had a “really cool vehicle,” prompting Harrison and his son, Corey, to step outside the shop to see what it was. When they saw that it was a hovercraft, the father-son duo was intrigued.

Screenshot showing the hovercraft. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

More than the son, it was the father who was interested, as it reminded him of movies like "Back to the Future" and "Star Wars." This hovercraft was called Airboard, and it was made by a company called Arbotech. It was invented by a man named Kevin Inkster for the 2000 Olympics opening ceremony. Apparently, the prototype for a hovercraft took a whole year to get done and cost a whopping $1 million, but that is nowhere near what Harrison paid.

“You got a motor in there. It spins a turbine and blows down, and creates a cushion of air underneath, and it’s got air blowing out of the back, and you just cruise along,” Harrison explained after taking a look under the hood of the hovercraft. Turns out that he knew a lot about the vehicle, even the fact that larger versions of it were used to ferry people across the English Channel.

Screenshot showing Rick and Corey Harrison. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Even Corey Harrison did not expect this kind of knowledge from his father for such an item. He said, “My dad usually turns into a giant nerd when it comes to vehicles, but he is really outdoing himself.” This was probably the first time Rick was going to ride a hovercraft, and he was quite excited about it. He got his helmet on and started the motor up after following the guest’s instructions.

The pawn shop boss then stepped on it and accelerated gently, moving the board forward. It seemed like something that one would have a hard time balancing on, but Harrison did not have any such issue. The hovercraft moved forward at a decent speed, and it seemed to be quite an enjoyable ride. “This would definitely appeal to anyone who loves gadgets,” he said. However, getting it for the right price was important.

Screenshot showing Rick Harrison on the hovercraft. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

The guest said that she wanted $15,000 for it, which both the Harrisons laughed off. Rick then said that he had no idea what a new hovercraft cost, but was willing to take a gamble on it for $2,000. This was a lot less than what the guest had hoped for. She came down to $6,000 and then even lower to $4,000. However, seeing that Harrison was not budging, she had no choice but to accept what he had offered.

PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
