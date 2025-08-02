ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest rejects deal with Rick Harrison after an expert took a look at her items

The guest expected the items to be worth a lot more money.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshot showing Rick Harrison, the expert, and the guest on "Pawn Stars." (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
"Pawn Stars" boss Rick Harrison is known for being a tough negotiator, and he often gets his way. He turns to experts to help his case, but sometimes the strategy backfires for Harrison. It happened in the case of a seller who did not even hear the offer from Harrison, after the item had received a significant appraisal from the expert.

via GIPHY

 

Ahead of entering the shop, the guest had hoped that her items would be worth a lot of money. Well, anyone with items used during the Ottoman Empire era would believe so. This guest had a dagger and a flintlock pistol from that era. However, there were some problems in both. The pistol looked more like a decorative item, and the blade was riddled with damage.

Harrison, therefore, decided to call in an expert who could give him an estimate of what these were worth. The guest did not have an idea either, and so she didn’t have an opening offer. While Harrison was right about a part of the pistol being decorative, it was a functional weapon. The expert also confirmed that it was indeed one that was made and used in the Ottoman Empire. Next up was the dagger that had a ton of damage on it.

Screenshot showing the dagger and the gun. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Now, normally, a chipped and fragile dagger would neither be of use nor value. But there was something special about this one. The expert was sure that this was made in the Ottoman Empire. One of the chips on it was from another dagger, meaning that this was used in a fight at the time. That highly appealed to the pawn shop owner. He really wanted to have that item at that moment.

Once everything was confirmed, it was time to place a value on things. Unfortunately for the guest, it wasn’t what she had hoped for. The expert said that if the dagger was in perfect condition, it could have brought in $1,200 to $2,000. However, due to the damage, its value was in the $400 to $600 range. Next up was the flintlock pistol. It looked rare, but unfortunately, it wasn’t so.

Screenshot showing the damage on the blade. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
The expert said that it was one of the most common types of flintlock guns in existence and would be worth $375 to $575. The guest had hoped for more money than this, and she backed out of making a deal right off the bat. “Well, I have to go home and think about it because I really don’t know,” she said. “I just thought they were more valuable.”

