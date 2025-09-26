ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest calls expert 'bozo off the street' after he learnt the value of his 1995 ring

The expert was just doing his job but the guest did not agree with his valuation at all.
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the expert (L) and the guest on "Pawn Stars." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshots showing the expert (L) and the guest on "Pawn Stars." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Sellers on "Pawn Stars" don't always get the deals that they're looking for, and sometimes they're also let down when an expert reveals that the item they have isn't as valuable as they imagined. But on rare occasions, guests can get really triggered when experts say things that they don't like to hear. That is what happened when a guest was so annoyed with an expert that he called him a “bozo off the street.” The guest, who was trying to sell a ring, was upset that it was immensely devalued.

via GIPHY

 

The item in question was a 1995 World Series ring that was given to the Atlanta Braves team. A lot of baseball fans call them the team of the ‘90s. The interesting thing was that before that decade, the Braves never had much luck in the World Series. However, that was the year Ted Turner joined the fray at the top level, and things finally changed for the better.

The likes of Marquis Grissom, Greg Maddux, John Smoltz, Tom Glavine, Chipper Jones, and many others took the team to the very top at the time. This was also their last World Series win until the 2021 season. For fans of the Braves and collectors, this ring would be worth a lot of money, as the Braves have not won the championship too many times.

Screenshot showing the ring. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the ring. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

The guest said that he had purchased it from a friend and now wanted $13,000 for it. Corey Harrison and Chumlee were intrigued by the ring, but without an expert, they said they’d offer $4,000 for it. The guest was not too keen on an expert coming in, as he just wanted the money. However, he hoped that his ring would be valued at the price he wanted it.

Jeremy, owner of Ultimate Sports Cards & Memorabilia, was the expert who mentioned that the Braves were the oldest continually playing team in American history. The ring had the words ‘Turner Staff’ engraved on its side, which meant that it must have been given to a staff member or even Ted Turner himself. However, the first thing the expert looked for was the name of the company on the band.

Screenshot showing Corey Harrison and Chumlee. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Corey Harrison and Chumlee. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Jostens made the rings for the 1995 season, and the company’s name would have been on the band if it were a ring given to players and staff. Unfortunately, that was not the case. This was a salesman’s ring, meaning that it was made only for the team's approval before the real ones were created. The expert ultimately valued the guest’s ring at $2,000.

Unsurprisingly, the guest was not happy about this at all, and he made his feelings clear later on. “I was really disappointed. They bring some bozo off the street. I don’t know where he came from. All of a sudden, he comes through the door, and he’s Mr. expert on baseball, so I don’t know. I was really disappointed," he said. No deal was made that day.

