'Pawn Stars' cast member Corey Harrison loses punching contest to guest — ends up paying more

Harrison might have believed in himself but the guest's technique was flawless.

"Pawn Stars" cast members usually fight tooth and nail to get their hands on precious items at the lowest prices possible. But it's unimaginable that they'll get into an actual fist fight during negotiations. That’s what happened in an earlier episode of the show in which one guest agreed to take on Corey Harrison in a punching contest. If the guest won, he would get the price he asked for. Harrison seemed pretty confident about his chances at first, but fell short and ended up paying more, although Chumlee could be blamed for it.

The guest had brought in a 1981 Zamperla KO Punching Game. It was one of those old-school arcade games in which one had to punch a ball, and a meter would show how strong the punch was. Harrison was almost immediately interested in it, as this was the kind of thing he’d love to have. The guest said that it was still operational and asked for $1,000 to sell it.

The price wasn't that high, but the machine had certain issues. Parts of it were missing, including a bell towards the top. It was also supposed to have a top piece, which was missing. The guest said that it wasn’t there even when he purchased it. As a result, Harrison said that he’d be willing to pay $600. The guest countered with $700, but Harrison was standing his ground at $650. That’s when Chumlee had his brilliant idea.

Screenshot showing the machine. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

“How about you guys battle for it?” he asked. Both parties agreed that it was a good idea and fired the machine up. The guest went first as he was the one asking for more money. He had a lot of experience with that game, probably playing it for hours in his younger days. He believed that the secret to getting a good score was to find the right angle.

He stood on the side of the ball and landed a heavy punch, after which the meter showed 170. Harrison was up next, and he relied on brute force more than technique. He stood right at the front of the machine and landed a strong blow. However, it wasn’t as good as the guest’s punch, and he landed on 150. As a result, Harrison had to pay $700 instead of $650. “I took a swing. He took a swing. I won,” the guest said afterwards.

Screenshot showing the guest's score. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Harrison might not have minded paying $50 more, but he was not okay with losing. He was seen later on in the storage area, practicing his punches on the machine. Chumlee, who was working the counter at the time, heard the noises and was not happy about it. But Harrison did not seem like he was enjoying the scores that he was getting.

