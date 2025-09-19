ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Pawn Stars' cast member Corey Harrison loses punching contest to guest — ends up paying more

Harrison might have believed in himself but the guest's technique was flawless.
PUBLISHED 10 MINUTES AGO
Screenshots showing Corey Harrison and the guest on "Pawn Stars" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshots showing Corey Harrison and the guest on "Pawn Stars" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

"Pawn Stars" cast members usually fight tooth and nail to get their hands on precious items at the lowest prices possible. But it's unimaginable that they'll get into an actual fist fight during negotiations. That’s what happened in an earlier episode of the show in which one guest agreed to take on Corey Harrison in a punching contest. If the guest won, he would get the price he asked for. Harrison seemed pretty confident about his chances at first, but fell short and ended up paying more, although Chumlee could be blamed for it.

via GIPHY

 

The guest had brought in a 1981 Zamperla KO Punching Game. It was one of those old-school arcade games in which one had to punch a ball, and a meter would show how strong the punch was. Harrison was almost immediately interested in it, as this was the kind of thing he’d love to have. The guest said that it was still operational and asked for $1,000 to sell it.

The price wasn't that high, but the machine had certain issues. Parts of it were missing, including a bell towards the top. It was also supposed to have a top piece, which was missing. The guest said that it wasn’t there even when he purchased it. As a result, Harrison said that he’d be willing to pay $600. The guest countered with $700, but Harrison was standing his ground at $650. That’s when Chumlee had his brilliant idea.

Screenshot showing the machine. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the machine. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

“How about you guys battle for it?” he asked. Both parties agreed that it was a good idea and fired the machine up. The guest went first as he was the one asking for more money. He had a lot of experience with that game, probably playing it for hours in his younger days. He believed that the secret to getting a good score was to find the right angle.

He stood on the side of the ball and landed a heavy punch, after which the meter showed 170. Harrison was up next, and he relied on brute force more than technique. He stood right at the front of the machine and landed a strong blow. However, it wasn’t as good as the guest’s punch, and he landed on 150. As a result, Harrison had to pay $700 instead of $650. “I took a swing. He took a swing. I won,” the guest said afterwards.

Screenshot showing the guest's score. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the guest's score. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Harrison might not have minded paying $50 more, but he was not okay with losing. He was seen later on in the storage area, practicing his punches on the machine. Chumlee, who was working the counter at the time, heard the noises and was not happy about it. But Harrison did not seem like he was enjoying the scores that he was getting.

More on Market Realist

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $8,500 for rare bank note — then the guest rejected his offer

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $350 for old Pepsi cooler even though it was 'pretty beat up'

'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $10,000 for Babe Ruth's check — then the expert showed up

RELATED TOPICS PAWN STARS
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Pawn Stars' cast member Corey Harrison loses punching contest to guest — ends up paying more
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' cast member Corey Harrison loses punching contest to guest — ends up paying more
Harrison might have believed in himself but the guest's technique was flawless.
10 minutes ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 but his father's laughter took everyone by surprise
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 but his father's laughter took everyone by surprise
The player wasn't too upset about the final result of his bonus round.
21 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison refuses to buy recording of JFK's angry conversation with seller himself
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison refuses to buy recording of JFK's angry conversation with seller himself
The guest wanted $100,000 but was not able to get an offer, through no fault of his own.
22 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant who teaches young girls to make robots gets a life-changing deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant who teaches young girls to make robots gets a life-changing deal
The company basically produces dolls that require some knowledge of coding to operate.
23 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans feel bad for contestant who lost $40,000 because of a tricky puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans feel bad for contestant who lost $40,000 because of a tricky puzzle
The viewers were sympathetic to the player, Vandana Patel, after her heartbreaking loss.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks Army veteran for taking too long to come to the podium
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks Army veteran for taking too long to come to the podium
The host proceeded to ask a hilarious question, which made the whole round immensely entertaining.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey lost it after hearing answer about tattoo in wild TV moment
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey lost it after hearing answer about tattoo in wild TV moment
The round was filled with hilarious answers that cracked the host up often.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant picks letters most players won't — ends up winning a Mazda car
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant picks letters most players won't — ends up winning a Mazda car
The contestant was super excited to have made it to the Bonus Round and he won big.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' guest wants million dollars for fire-spitting robot — Corey Harrison had other plans
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest wants million dollars for fire-spitting robot — Corey Harrison had other plans
Corey Harrison was interested for a bit but that price immediately made him say no.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wears a wedding veil to the show — wins $12,000 before getting married
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wears a wedding veil to the show — wins $12,000 before getting married
Drew Carey tried making a bet with the contestant but she was not having it.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey confused by player's answer about chicken in magician's pants
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey confused by player's answer about chicken in magician's pants
Steve Harvey was left stunned by the answer and had to question the entire family.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' contestants hide their faces after hearing a grandma’s wild answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestants hide their faces after hearing a grandma’s wild answer
Steve Harey forced the contestants hiding to come out and address the situation.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest says he 'almost fainted' after hearing the value of his vintage handcuffs
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest says he 'almost fainted' after hearing the value of his vintage handcuffs
Rick Harrison were creeped out by the handcuffs but still wanted to buy them.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban praised the 'healthiest tuna available' yet no one invested in it
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban praised the 'healthiest tuna available' yet no one invested in it
Cuban was interested in the tech side of the company but was annoyed when his doubts got no answers.
4 days ago
'Wheel Of Fortune' contestant loses a car because of one word, then lets out a loud groan
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel Of Fortune' contestant loses a car because of one word, then lets out a loud groan
She had already won more than $21,000 and a trip to Portugal before heading to the round.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts contestant for her wild 'make love' answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts contestant for her wild 'make love' answer
The contestant even apologized to Steve Harvey after her answer was called out.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant's answer makes host Steve Harvey think about life as an old man
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant's answer makes host Steve Harvey think about life as an old man
The host urged fans not to laugh at the answer, as it might come back to bite them in the future.
5 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison refused to buy Steven Tyler's harmonica and for a good reason
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison refused to buy Steven Tyler's harmonica and for a good reason
The seller lacked any solid proof and as a result, nobody on the show wanted to offer him a deal.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey in disbelief after contestant's unusual answer about drunk people
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey in disbelief after contestant's unusual answer about drunk people
The contestant wished that bars gave free alcohol to those already drunk out of their minds.
5 days ago
'Jeopardy' champion uses humor to fire back at troll who claims she won because of 'DEI'
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' champion uses humor to fire back at troll who claims she won because of 'DEI'
It would have been easy for Amy Schneider to respond harshly to the accusations, but she remained cool and collected.
5 days ago