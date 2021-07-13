Smooth Love Potion Price is Surging— Here is Why

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) are ERC-20 tokens and the in-game currency in Axie Infinity . These tokens are minted after gameplay and rewarded to players as a means to breed more digital pets, aka axies. Axies are non-fungible tokens (NFT's) and can be bought, bred, sold, and traded. As the game continues its exponential growth, its in-game tokens surge in price.

As the price of SLP continues to rise, so do the value of the axies as it takes a certain amount of Smooth Love Potion to breed them. Like any other ecosystem, the more it grows, the more resources are needed to maintain it. However, to avoid hyperinflation, there is a cap on the number of times one can breed their axies before they are sterile. Most players earn their SLP by playing the game's daily quest and because of this many players in countries facing economic hardship have increased their interest and usage.

On average, players earn 150 SLP daily so, with current prices, players can earn about $40 a day.This blockchain game is revolutionizing aspects of both "play" and "work" while peaking the interests of people all around the world.

With its launch this past May, Ronin , an Ethereum side chain, increased user play because it eliminated high transaction fees. Axie Infinity's daily active users (DAU) have seen exponential grown, which has been why its in-game tokens like SLP and Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) , continue to skyrocket in double and even triple-digit gains.

The blockchain game continues to dominate and lead as the top decentralized application (dApp) on the Ethereum network. Rewarding its players with the SLP token is a central part of the game's “play-to earn” model. According to CoinMarketCap, the price has more than doubled since the beginning of this month. Previously sitting at roughly $0.12 at the top of the month, SLP has skyrocketed to $0.36 this morning and remaining steady.

What makes SLP so unique is how it is changing the world

Rarely, if ever, is an in-game currency listed on as many exchanges as SLP. However, what makes this token unique is that it does not necessarily have to be purchased with fiat currency or exchanged for other cryptocurrencies. Since this token can be redeemed after completing quests and playing the game, most avid Axie Infinity users earn their SLP through gameplay.

Others who cannot afford their own team have benefited from a community model where players loan out their assets (axies) and, in return, make a percentage of the borrowers' earnings. Because of this, Axie Infinity is seeing a surge of players from countries whose minimum wage pales in comparison to what players can make in the game.