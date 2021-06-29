Why Is My Available Credit $0? Credit Card Limits and Delays Explained

If you’re a credit card holder, you likely keep an eye on your available credit —your credit limit less your current balance, or, in simpler terms, the amount that you could still charge to your credit card.

You can always check your credit card balance and your available credit by calling your credit card issuer, checking your account on the issuer’s website, or using the issuer’s mobile app, if available. It’s good to be mindful of that number. If you’re available credit is $0, you won’t be able to use your credit cards to make payments.

But if you have zero available credit and you’ve recently made a payment, something else could be afoot.