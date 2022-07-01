Gold Trims Some Losses After Going Down — What Happened?

For gold, the outflow comes as the EU and U.S. place sanctions on Russian gold, an attempt to increase financial pressure on the already debt-ridden nation. As Russia intensifies its war on Ukraine, western nations are synchronously intensifying their sanctions to cripple the Russian economy. Russia fell into debt default earlier this week and the punishment is inevitable. Russia’s gold output is reportedly the second largest in the world, so sanctions on its gold industry can do a lot of damage.