Title Insurance Emphasizes Risk Prevention for Property Buyers

Title insurance is different from other types of insurance because it emphasizes risk prevention instead of risk assumption. Title insurance emphasizes loss prevention by eliminating risks caused by title problems arising from past events. According to the American Land Title Association (ALTA), approximately 25 percent of all residential real estate transactions have issues with the title. The issues are resolved by title professionals before closing. Since title research companies resolve most of the title issues prior to closing, people might wonder why they need title insurance .

Title insurance is a type of insurance that protects the insured from financial loss related to owning a property. The title insurance policy covers third-party claims on a property that might not have shown up on an initial title search.

Why do you need title insurance?

Before a property deal closes, the title research company searches the public records including deeds, mortgages, divorce decrees, child support orders court judgments, and tax records. It tries to find any title defects. If the company finds anything, then you have to resolve the issues by working with the seller or seller’s agent. If the company doesn’t find any defects with the title, it will give a clear title. So, why do you need title insurance when the title research company has given its approval?

There could still be outstanding claims or title defects due to an undiscovered issue. The current owner might not be aware of this defect. Sometimes, years after purchasing a property, an undiscovered issue might cloud the title of the property. There might be a pending lawsuit, an unreported lien, or an unintentional error in recording or filing documents. In rare circumstances, an oversight might also have been committed by the title researcher.

If a title defect surfaces after a loan closing, there could be a variety of legal costs. Therefore, lenders insist on title insurance. Having title insurance is an added layer of security.