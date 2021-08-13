Why Didn’t I Get My Child Tax Credit? How to Check on the IRS Website

The official date for disbursement of the second monthly child tax credit payment is Aug. 13. Since the Biden administration approved an Enhanced Child Tax Credit for higher maximum amounts and the first half of the tax credit to be paid out monthly, in advance, many American families have already started to receive their 2021 tax credits.

However, some eligible U.S. families are still waiting for their first child tax credit payment, which was due to arrive on July 15. There are a few possible causes for the delay in your payment if you didn’t get the child tax credit yet. The main reasons are that you haven’t filed 2019 or 2020 taxes or that your check is still in the mail.