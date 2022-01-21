Who Will Inherit Meat Loaf’s Net Worth? Millions at Stake

Meat Loaf, born Marvin Lee Aday (changed to Michael later on) was born in 1947 and launched his first band, Meat Loaf Soul, in 1968. His career from that point included numerous acting roles as well as wildly successful rock albums and singles. He experienced several incidences of falling off stages while performing, most recently in 2019. “I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)” is one of his most iconic songs.

Birthdate: September 27, 1947

Spouse: Deborah Aday