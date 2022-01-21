Who Will Inherit Meat Loaf’s Net Worth? Millions at Stake

Who Will Inherit Meat Loaf’s Net Worth? Millions at StakeBy Kathryn Underwood
Jan. 21 2022, Published 10:36 a.m. ET
Rocker and actor “Meat Loaf” passed away on January 20, 2022, from an undisclosed cause. The 74-year-old, who had acting roles in films and shows including The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Fight Club, and Wayne’s World, also penned and performed iconic rock music for decades.
Meat Loaf (Michael Aday, formerly Marvin Lee Aday)
Musician, Actor, Producer
Net worth: $40 million
Meat Loaf, born Marvin Lee Aday (changed to Michael later on) was born in 1947 and launched his first band, Meat Loaf Soul, in 1968. His career from that point included numerous acting roles as well as wildly successful rock albums and singles. He experienced several incidences of falling off stages while performing, most recently in 2019. “I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)” is one of his most iconic songs.
Birthdate: September 27, 1947
Spouse: Deborah Aday
Meat Loaf had a successful music career.
As a musician, Meat Loaf’s top two albums came out in 1977 and 1993. He released 12 solo studio albums in all. 1997’s “Bat Out of Hell” is one of the best-selling albums of all time and was named to Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time and ranked #343.
Some of Meat Loaf’s most recognizable songs were “Bat Out Of Hell,” "Two Out of Three Ain't Bad," and “I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That).” He continued performing throughout his life despite physical ailments and multiple back surgeries.
Meat Loaf garnered numerous music awards during his career:
1993: Echo Award for Best International Rock/Pop Male Artist
1993: Brit Award for Best Selling Album and Single Act
2007: Classic Album award for “Bat Out of Hell”
Meat Loaf had a busy acting career as well.
As if his success on the musical stage wasn't enough, Meat Loaf also had a busy acting career in television and film.
Some of his television credits include:
- Tales from the Crypt
- The Outer Limits
- Ghost Hunters
- Monk
- Glee
- The Celebrity Apprentice
Meat Loaf took on the role of Eddie in The Rocky Horror Picture Show in 1975 and went on to act in Wayne’s World and Fight Club, among other movie roles. Wayne’s World was a movie that originated as a Saturday Night Live sketch.
How much was Meat Loaf’s net worth when he died?
Meat Loaf made plenty of money throughout his career thanks to selling platinum albums (platinum means at least 1 million units of an album sold). Despite declaring bankruptcy in 1983, his fortune bounced back. As of 2022, CelebrityNetWorth estimated his net worth at $40 million.
In November 2021, Meat Loaf posted to his Facebook page that he had undergone four back surgeries and intended to resume studio work and performing in 2022.
Meat Loaf was married and had children.
Meat Loaf is survived by his wife Deborah and daughters Pearl and Amanda. He married Deborah Gillespie in 2007. It’s likely that his remaining net worth will be divided among his wife and children.
Meat Loaf’s first wife Leslie, whom he divorced in 2001, is the mother of his two children.