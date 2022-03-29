Truist Financial Accused of Making Some Suspicious Moves

SunTrust and BB&T agreed to the merger back in 2019, but due to delays, it wasn't officially completed until Feb. 2022. Both banks had thousands of loyal customers, with people banking with them for years. BB&T was one of the most popular banks in North Carolina, while SunTrust was widely used in Georgia, and both companies had a significant presence in the southern U.S. Truist now has locations in 15 states.