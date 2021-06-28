Who Owns the Champlain Towers in Miami? Concerns Surface After Tragedy

On Jun. 24, a building of the Champlain Towers condominiums collapsed in Miami. Several people are dead—nine as of Jun. 27—with over 100 missing as the investigation into what happened continues. The Miami Herald says that the condominiums comprised three towers that were each 12 stories high. The one that collapsed, the South Tower, had the most units, at a total of 136. It's unclear how many of them were occupied at the time of the collapse.