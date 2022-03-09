Who Owns Antarctica? Several Countries Have a Territory Claim

The ship was reportedly stuck for 10 months before Shackleton and his crew decided to abandon the ship in lifeboats. According to The Wall Street Journal, the director of the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust, Mensun Bound said, “This is by far the finest wooden shipwreck I have ever seen. It is upright, well proud of the seabed, intact, and in a brilliant state of preservation.” The area where the ship was discovered will be designated as a Historic Site and Monument protected by the Antarctic Treaty.