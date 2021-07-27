Telfar Bags Are Status Statements for the Masses (and They Sell Out in Minutes)

Telfar is the eponymous creation of Telfar Clemens, a Liberian-American Queens native who started his “genderless, democratic, and transformative” brand in 2005—when he was just 19—in an effort to bring high fashion to the masses.

“At the end of the day, it’s about more than fashion. It’s about visibility and power,” Clemens told The Cut in 2020. “It’s something very different from the trend for diversity without change that we see elsewhere in the industry, and people recognize that.”