Loss of Tokyo Olympics Ticket Sales Could Cost Japan $800 Million

Tokyo Olympics organizers announced domestic ticket prices for the 2020 Olympics in July 2018. The prices were comparable to the 2012 games in London but were more expensive than the 2016 games in Rio , according to Reuters .

The least expensive Tokyo Olympic tickets were priced at less than $18 (at the exchange rate at the time). The most expensive tickets—the priciest Opening Ceremony seats—were priced at $2,760. In comparison, the priciest Opening Ceremony seats at the 2012 London games went for $2,618 at the 2018 exchange rate.

The cheapest tickets were group tickets set at the symbolic price of 2,020 yen per person ($17.96 at the time). The least expensive individual tickets were priced at 2,500 yen ($22.23), with soccer, field hockey, and marathon events among some of the most affordable Olympic spectacles.

The athletics events—including the track and field competitions—ranked among the most expensive tickets, with some going for 130,000 yen ($156.12).

Organizers also said at the time that more than half of the 2020 Olympics tickets would cost less than 8,000 yen ($71.15).