Crypto Analyst PlanB Predicts Bitcoin to Hit $135,000 by December

One investor who has a tremendous amount of experience in financial markets and blockchain specifically is PlanB.

Many people claim to be experts in cryptocurrency nowadays, especially those who were fortunate enough to be early investors in the tokens. While those experts do exist, it’s hard to decide on who knows what they’re talking about, and who is just making random predictions.

The model has been so effective that it has been used for other assets and it has become adopted by other investors and institutions across the world. While many are sure that his ideologies are accurate, it’s still unknown as to who PlanB is in real life.

PlanB is one of the biggest informational sources when it comes to Bitcoin, as he uses his signature Stock-to-Flow model, a quantitative tool that has seen success with its predictions.

Who is PlanB and what is the Stock-to-Flow?

While very little is known about his personal life, PlanB is a former institutional investor from the Netherlands. He’s always been acknowledged by his pseudonym and is one of the most popular figures on Twitter when it comes to cryptocurrency and blockchain. His name derives from the topic of quantitative easing, in which there are alternative solutions for central banks to increase the money supply. The Dutch investor claims that he has over 25 years of experience in financial markets, having a background in legal and quantitative finance.

In 2019, PlanB would introduce his signature Stock-to-Flow model. The model involves measuring the currently available stock of an asset, against the production/mining rate. So the model essentially uses the scarcity of Bitcoin to measure its value. He uses this model along with his extensive knowledge in mathematics and analytics. The investor’s model has proven to be accurate in various instances when it comes to Bitcoin, and it has adapted to other types of assets as well including gold, silver, diamond, and real estate.

Poll result dynamics (click to enlarge):

- Mar 24, BTC 52K, 16% thinks BTC < 100K

- Jun 21, BTC 31K, 40% thinks BTC < 100K

- Oct 3, BTC 48K, 30% thinks BTC < 100K

So Oct price is ~similar to Mar, but fear is still high like June .. good!🚀 pic.twitter.com/eQt3xc3WQY — PlanB (@100trillionUSD) October 4, 2021

PlanB reportedly is part of an investment team, where he works as an investment manager and is involved in managing balance sheets that are worth over billions of dollars. So far, his predictions of Bitcoin being around $47,000 in August and $43,000 in September have been accurate. Even in 2020, PlanB’s Stock-to-Flow model was fairly accurate in predicting where Bitcoin’s price would be at by the end of the year.