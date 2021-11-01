The Use and Collection of Biometric Data Is Increasingly Prevalent — But How Does It Work?

An increasing number of startups are concerned with matters pertaining to cybersecurity. The potential elimination of the increasingly obsolete system whereby users can only access services, online interfaces, and the like by manually entering a password will likely result in a growing interest around questions such as the protection of biometric data.

However, in 2019, the fingerprints of more than 1 million people, as well as facial recognition information, was made publicly available after security company Suprema merged its Biostar 2 platform with AEOS, per The Guardian. It's perhaps not too bold to argue that hacking isn't the only problem consumers and employees will have to take into account before agreeing to provide access to their biometric data.