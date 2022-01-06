Fox’s Infamous Reality Show ‘Joe Millionaire’ Is Back With a Twist

Fox is reviving one of its most buzzed-about reality shows with the reboot Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer on Jan. 6 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Of course, fans want to know which Joe Millionaire star is the millionaire and which one is just posing.

Yes, the reboot features two bachelors. In another deviation from 2003’s Joe Millionaire, the For Richer or Poorer contestants are in on the ruse. They know one of the two men isn’t actually a millionaire.