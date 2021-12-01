Is Atlanta's Newly Elected Mayor Andre Dickens a Millionaire?By Jennifer Farrington
Dec. 1 2021, Published 2:43 p.m. ET
On the evening of Nov. 30, it was announced that Andre Dickens defeated his opponent, Felicia Moore, in the election for Atlanta's mayor. Dickens, who was reportedly behind Moore by 17 percentage points during the first round of voting, managed to surpass his opponent by 62 percent, which won him the spot as Atlanta’s next mayor.
Who is Dickens and what's his net worth? Let's see how Dickens made his millions and a name for himself.
Andre Dickens
Politician and the Mayor of Atlanta
Net worth: $14 million
Andre Dickens served as a councilman from 2013 up until he was elected Mayor of Atlanta on November 30, 2021. In addition to being a politician, Dickens is a businessman, engineer, deacon, speaker, and father. Dickens was born and raised in Adamsville, a neighborhood located in Atlanta.
Spouse: Kimberly Dickens
Kids: 1
Education:
- Georgia Tech - Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering
- Georgia State University - Master’s degree in Public Administration in Economic Development
Where is Andre Dickens from and what does his educational background look like?
Dickens is a businessman and city councilman who was recently elected as Atlanta’s mayor. According to his profile published by the Atlanta City Council, Dickens is also a nonprofit executive, engineer, speaker, deacon, and father to his 16-year-old daughter. In November 2013, Dickens was elected to the Atlanta City Council Post 3 At-large and he was re-elected in 2017.
While serving as councilman, Dickens took on the following roles:
- Chairman of the Transportation Committee: Dickens was responsible for overseeing “all of the city streets, bridges, sidewalks, paths, and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.”
- Chairman of the Public Safety Committee: Dickens worked toward providing raises for police officers while in this role.
- Dickens served on the Community Development Committee, the Board of Atlanta BeltLine, and the Board of Invest Atlanta
- Dickens served on the Board for the Center for Civil and Human Rights
Dickens was born and raised in Adamsville, which is a neighborhood located on the west side of Atlanta. He attended Georgia Tech where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering. Later, Dickens enrolled at Georgia State University where he graduated with a master’s degree in Public Administration in Economic Development.
How much was Andre Dickens earning as a councilman and what will he earn as mayor of Atlanta?
Although Dickens’ net worth isn’t publicly listed, it's estimated to be about $14 million. The figure hasn't been confirmed. Council members in Atlanta reportedly earn $60,300 annually, while the mayor earns $182,730. Those numbers will be slightly higher in January 2022. The Atlanta City Council voted in favor of increasing the salaries of council members, the council president, and the mayor.
Beginning January 2022, council members will earn $72,360 annually, while the mayor will earn $202,730.
Andre Dickens' business endeavors contribute to his net worth.
On March 9, 2020, Dickens was appointed the vice president of development for the nonprofit TechBridge. TechBridge is an organization that works with other nonprofits by providing them with technology “that allows them to expand the impact of their mission for millions” who lack the essentials including food, shelter, and employment.
As the vice president of development, Dickens is responsible for being a leader in fundraising and a development strategist to help the company expand its “resource ability for providing technology and programmatic support to other nonprofits and families in Georgia.”
While working with TechBridge, Dickens managed to create the nonprofit’s career program and provide training for those seeking employment.
Andre Dickens has been successful while serving as the Post 3 At-large council member.
Dickens has been an outspoken councilman while working for City Council. He helped create Atlanta’s first Department of Transportation. Atlanta's new mayor-elect contributed to the efforts put forth to help raise the minimum wage to $15. Dickens also worked to address issues like affordable housing.
Dickens has experienced great success through his career as councilman, although he has his work cut out for him as Atlanta's mayor. Despite Atlanta being viewed as a hotspot for the wealthy, crime rates in the city are souring. According to a report published by the Atlanta Police Department on Nov. 13, there have been 141 murders recorded in the city so far in 2021.
The report also revealed there have been 709 robberies and 2,226 cases of aggravated assault.