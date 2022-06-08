Biotech Company Novavax Has a Promising COVID-19 Vaccine

The FDA gave Novavax a leg up in getting its vaccine out when the committee of vaccine experts voted 21 to 0 to authorize the jab for people 18 and older. While the vaccine had a high rate of success in trials, some experts had concerns, particularly about the risk of myocarditis. According to the briefing documents, in a database of Novavax recipients (40,000), five men between the ages of 16 and 67 disclosed myocarditis and pericarditis 20 days after getting vaccinated.